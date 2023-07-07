Horoscope For Today, July 8, During The Moon Entering Aries

Today's horoscope for July 8, 2023 involves the Moon leaving Pisces and entering Aries while the Sun is in Cancer. The Moon will not have any essential conversations with other planets from 6:21 p.m. to 7:19 p.m. EST. Find out what's in store for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are a trailblazer, a true pioneer. Life is pushing you to your limits lately, and there's a call to adventure that you've been ignoring for far too long. You know that there are risks in life everyone has to take. Maybe you've not been willing to pay the cost to go for it. But with the Moon entering your sign today, there's a little bit of arrogance creeping into give you the push off the ledge you needed.

You have to believe in yourself, Aries. There's nothing wrong with thinking you can do the impossible. The truth is you can ... it won't be easy, but you're a go-getter with a can-do attitude. If anyone can get the job done, it's you, and imagine what you could accomplish if the person you were working for wasn't a corporation or job, but yourself. Big wins!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your independence is admirable, don't forget the power of collaboration. You like to boast how you can do it all, and you're the best at anything you do. But, there's a loss in the game when you don't have someone by your side to conquer the world. You get the benefit of new perspective and someone to push you to do things you might not ordinarily do.

As iron sharpens iron, working with others gives you an edge. You can remove things off of your plate that someone else can do, so you can focus on what you do that no one else really can't. And, when you win, you have someone other yourself to boast about how amazing you are. Your ego stroking could use a little bit of cheerleading from the home team, don't you think?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The universe is rallying behind you, supporting your every step. You don't have to believe in a higher power to tap into the essence of change. That's where the universe is ever so kind to all of us. Your action is a mantra that compels a response from the powers that be.

So, when you are ready to make it big in this world, don't do what is contrary to your belief system. Instead, just start living out the life you want to live, doing the work that needs to be done. Let results speak for themselves. The universe doesn't care how it gets done as long as we all make it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Trust in your instincts and follow your passions fearlessly. You are an emotionally intelligent zodiac sign, and there's nothing more powerful than an intention set with a person's whole heart. Today, what you need to do before you set out to reach any goal is dig deeply into the core part of your heart where your energy resides.

It's there that you will find the stamina and endless bounty of energy to move mountains and walk paths that take you through steep climbs and deep values. When you understand your purpose, it becomes all the reason you need to get up each day and tap into your potential. Today, is the first day of the rest of your life, and you can feel your way to the place where you are meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tap into your natural leadership abilities and take charge of your destiny. There's a reason why you were born a Leo, and that is you were here to lead.

Every zodiac sign comes into the world with a soul contract, and yours has been signed, it's a deal, and the universe wants to deliver what has been promised to you. The first thing to do is to proclaim your leadership potential. You don't need anyone else to give you permission to be the best that you can be. Just be you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do you know yourself well, Virgo? You have been putting your happiness into the hands of someone else, and this has left you feeling dissatisfied with your life. You've sacrificed for your job, your friends, and your family ... so much so that you think it's impossible to turn back now. You'd be empty handed.

But consider all the time and energy you'd lose if you didn't stop. Maybe this was all 'practice' for the real game. You have learned what you don't want, and what you don't even need. You don't need to be successful in other people's eyes if it's not what you want your life to be.

Today, wipe the slate clean. Give up what isn't you. You've given up yourself for too long.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People are going to think you're crazy for taking a risk that you know you need to take today. The cosmos are igniting your inner power, and you are at this crucial place in time where you have reached the end of yourself. You have hit a rock bottom that sets your feet firmly into reality that there is only way to go: up.

While others may find this a fearful place to be, it's almost a relief for you. You have experienced the worst now, and everything you do now is building. You are climbing out of a hole that life has created for you, and now you get to build a life that you have given to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a lot of talents and skills, Scorpio, but some of those things. you have not only left dormant, you've thought of them as flaws and fatal traits that lead you down the path of destruction. Today, it's time to change all of that. Take some time for self-reflection and set intentions for personal growth. Sometimes you have to grow where you are planted, but there are also times when the ground you've been planted isn't going to give you what you need to grow.

Maybe it's time to think of a new strategy, and to take steps in a new direction. There's no such thing as failure until you've stopped trying. When you're unsure, keep going because each attempt is a test that helps you to get closer to getting it right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being alone isn't the end of the world, Sagittarius ... it's actually the beginning. In silence you find out what the sound of your own inner voice is. When you are in solitude you discover who you truly are. Life isn't about being the center of attention or always having friends by your side; that's for social media.

The greatest growth any plant, person, animal happens when they are in darkness, alone with their creator. Today, find balance in your life by incorporating self-care practices that recharge your batteries and keep you grounded. Embrace the silences and see this as the universe drawing you close to help you to grow and become the greatest you could ever be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be open to change, Capricorn. Slow and steady can win the race, but when you are no longer excited about the things that used to bring you joy that's your spirit speaking to you. You have outgrown the place where you are now, but your mind is closed off to new opportunities They seem too risky and lack guarantees. You refuse leap in faith to take one and run. If what you're doing now no longer makes you feel good about your life, then that is a much greater risk than pursuing happiness and joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You wear your uniqueness like a badge, but today you're focused on one person who will not accept you for who you are. Rejecting stings, and what you need to do is accept yourself.

You can't make people like you, Aquarius, and it doesn't really matter why they are acting this way. They are nothing more than a cosmic test of your ability to love yourself without permission to do so from others. The only person you can control is yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pain is a teacher, Pisces. When you crave to have something in your life so much that it hurts not to pursue it, it's your soul pushing you to grow beyond your comfort zone. Today, you might be noticing all the things that are missing from you life: a job you love, a person to hold, and perhaps a body you feel proud of being in. Today, this awareness you feel, the discomfort you're experiencing can be the motivating factor to stop waiting for life to happen to you and start pursuing your goals making life happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.