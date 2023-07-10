4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships, When The Nodes Of Fate Change This Week

Four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships when the Nodes of Fate change this week. So, it seems that there are going to be a few casualties of love happening this week, and while that's never a happy time, some of us have to admit that if we are at the place where we're either falling out of love with the person we're with or going full force on ending that relationship, it's probably time to be truthful with ourselves about what brought us to this place.

This week has many 'moments of truth' coming our way, and for four zodiac signs, we may have to look at the shape of our love lives a little more closely than we wanted to. This week is all about healing, but in order to get to the healing, we have to go through the process and that's the hard part right there, friends.

We start the week out with the transits of Mars in Virgo and Mars trine Node. During the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, we're going to witness many details and when we talk about ending a relationship, it will be those little details that make or break what we have.

Also starting the week up is Mercury opposite Pluto, which will basically have these four zodiac signs at each other's throats; this isn't looking good. And as the week progresses, some of those hostile thoughts will morph into plans of action; the healing that we will come to experience is going to be through brut force; we're going down before we get to go up, so be prepared for an emotional onslaught.

The North Node in Aries will arrive on July 17, and this week what ignites the fighter in us and while we're feeling this strong in mind, we might as well put our ferocity into action, which means that if we are actually going to end this romance, then we need to get on it pronto.

In fact, for the four zodiac signs that will see an ending this week, 'speed' will be a part of the process; we're not looking to have this drag out. This week, July 10 - 16, 2023, lets us know what we have to do and it allows us to do it. Which four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships during the week of July 10 - 16, 2023?

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships, July 10 - 16:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have been putting this one off since the beginning of time, or so it feels that way. You are one of those people who really doesn't want to have to deal with reality, especially if that reality is telling you that your romantic partner, while being a truly nice and good person, is also a total loser who is sucking life out of you every single day.

You don't want to break up with them, but during the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, you'll be more tempted to do so than ever before, and with transits like Mercury in Leo and Moon trine Pluto hovering around you, you may not find it in your heart to forgive them, yet again. This person is just pulling your life down and it's all happening when you very much want to pull your life UP. This person may have to go away, Taurus, as you are completely being sucked dry by their lack of positive energy. It's time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

All you needed was a little blast from your friend Mercury in Leo, and suddenly all the pieces seem to fit into place. So, in the long run, it seems as though this relationship isn't going to work out after all. OK, it's sad, but the sadness that you're presently living in is not something you want to go on and on ad infinitum.

As soon as you open your mouth to discuss the 'state of affairs' with your partner, you will see how defensive they become, so much so that you'll know then and there that this cannot go on another day. One thing is for sure; you may still be in love with this person, but living with them is just NOT a thing that can continue on, and as Moon square Venus lets you see that you may reunite in the future, at some point, right now, this week is for ending it. Sorry, not sorry.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, you certainly didn't get into this thing so that you could eventually call it a failure, but lo and behold, Virgo, it looks like your worst nightmare has come home to roost. It's OK, and that is because you want it this way, in fact, during Mercury trine Neptune, which occurs this week, July 10 - 16, 2023, you will find that you're able to create a smooth exit strategy.

You are not only NOT in love with the person you're with, you're more than likely in love with someone else, and as it goes with you, out with the old and in with the new. Sun sextile Moon gives you hope for the future and even though you appear to be the 'bad guy' in all of this, you are merely trying to live your life with happiness. Clearly, the person you are with missed that boat. Ah well, time to move on. Them's the breaks as they say.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's one thing that you are tired of during July 10 - 16, 2023, it's the sound of your own voice, complaining. And why are you in such a funk all the time? Because you realized that you made a mistake. This is the week that the mistakes you've made become all too clear, but because this is also a very, very healing and confrontative week, thanks to the many Node transits we have, you'll be hearing the sound of your own voice and you'll be doing something about it.

No more complaining; it's time for action and in your world that means that you need to deal with your feelings for the person you are involved with, romantically. Clearly, the romance is dead and you both know it. So, what's left? You aren't finding that there's any love there, so what's the point in dragging this corpse around any longer? It's starting to feel ghoulish, and you'd rather use July 10 - 16, 2023 for healing and for making plans for the future. This is the week you end it between you and your present love partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.