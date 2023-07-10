3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love On July 11, During Mercury Square Node

Three zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships on July 11. If we are to understand the fine points about what's going down today, we have to understand something about our transit of the day, 'Mercury square Node.' First, 'Node' astrology is 'fate' astrology. That means that whenever our paths are crossed by a North or South Node transit, we can't help but feel strongly about the direction we're going, or the destination we believe is ours to walk into.

And on July 11, 2023, the transit takes on another dimension with a Mercury squaring. What we can expect on a day like today, with the transit being placed as it is, are impulses that we react to. We are listening to our gut today in ways we didn't even know existed, because there's something inside us that is telling us what to do, or what not to do...because somehow, whatever the action is, it affects what we believe is our 'fate' and we're not messing with that one, not today, that's for sure.

Mercury square Node will have three zodiac signs knowing something for certain and acting in such a way that might be perceived as impulsive or even thoughtless when it comes to other people. And one of the things that might happen today during this impulse driven transit is that — out of nowhere — we fall OUT of love. We know when we know, and when we fall out of love, it's because something inside us said, "OK, that's enough. Cut it short, kids."

The upside to falling out of love during Mercury square Node is that we don't make it into a huge drama; we're curt. We end it, one, two, three, done. Whatever happened before this part will go down in the history books for 'the people I have loved in my lifetime' and then, we move on to a new book. It's that simple...for the person who is falling out of love.

Perhaps not so easy for the one who is being told they are no longer loved, but we are concentrating, right now, on the three signs who will spontaneously fall out of love, due to Mercury square Node's placement in the sky on July 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love on July 11:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always relied heavily upon your subconscious mind, as you feel very tapped into all things intuitive. This is just who you are, and when your sign comes under the influence of a transit such as Mercury square Node, it's as if you suddenly need rapid and seismic change in your life.

That usually means your love life, and why? Because this transit affects how you interpret your relationships, and the love relationship is the one that you keep closest to you. You may care about this person, but once you discover that you really are no longer in love with them anymore, things will change very quickly, and that's what you need, or the whole thing is just 'talk.' When you get it into your mind that a relationship is over, that's that, there is no room for conversation. This is what you will realize on July 11, 2023.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Node astrology always directly affects you because you are so one-pointed and focused that when you are distracted, as you will be by your own thoughts on July 11, 2023, you become disenchanted as well. What's meant here is that, during Mercury square Node, you will turn your head away from your loved one and you will see that the world still exists without them in your constant vision, and that's what takes the whole sand castle down.

Mercury square Node makes you realize that you've wasted too much time on one person and not enough on your own self. Once you recognize that you are no longer in love with this person, you'll move very quickly, because you cannot stand remaining in a place where things have changed, and that's what's going to happen on this day, between you and your romantic partner. You fall out of love and then, you move on.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What becomes very obvious to you about the relationship you are presently in, during the transit of Mercury square Node, is that, by being with this person, you have missed out on so much more than you are willing to admit to yourself, however, the transit wakes you up to this reality and it feels harsh. Basically, on July 11, 2023, you will want to get away from the person you've been with mainly because you are no longer in love with them, but also, because your life is passing you by and you don't want to think your entire life was spent watching this person's face.

You want more out of life than this one person, and as cruel as it may seem, that's the way the cookie crumbles, Aquarius. Mercury square Node works like lightning; it's not waiting for you to sort it out. It happens and then...it's done. And you will be out of love and on to the next experience, just as you wanted.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.