3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On July 12, Due To Moon Conjunct Uranus

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on July 12, thanks to the Moon conjunct Uranus. First, here is a message for everyone in astrology. Today is a good day for connecting with authority figures in your life. These people may be your parents, teachers, or just a boss whom you want to discuss something with.

For some zodiac signs, someone will reach out to you, perhaps to hand over more responsibilities. Some of you are definitely leveling up right now, so send some gratitude into the universe as all goes well. And if this extra responsibilities are related to your parents, you may want to make sure they are in good health.

Moon conjunct Uranus in Taurus is the main astrological energy of the day. You are being asked to look at the world through the perspective of both the self and the other, and then find a middle ground. Too much focus on yourself or on other people will only destroy the world.

Also, if you are working with deities or do manifestation rituals frequently, today is a good day for connecting with the universe to ask for what you need. An incense ritual is just what your soul needs. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 12, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is very introverted for you. As long as you tune into yourself and keep your company small and intimate (or just go solo), good luck and good energy will keep flowing into your life. For some of you, this is because you are in a creative mode right now and cannot afford to have too many cooks spoil the broth for you. With the Sun in the last decan of Cancer, it's best not to waste this energy on fun and frolics. You will miss the boat otherwise.

Some of you need to pay close attention to your relationships today. With Moon conjunct Uranus trine Sun, your relationship with your significant other or close friends is evolving right now. Connect with them and ask where each of you stand. A decision on personal values may also be beneficial, especially if you are thinking of getting married in the near future.

Other than this, the day will be pleasant and boring. But that's good. You can kick back and watch your favorite TV show today or just laugh at some stand-up comedy special.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Love, luck, and the sweetest dreams are in store for you today, Taurus. For some of Taurus signs, you will literally have the best sleep of your life today, and others you will want to stay in bed. Many Tauruses, something fun and romantic will show up at your doorstep.

Moon conjunct Uranus square Venus is the main energy of the day for you. Some of you will want to stir things up in your romantic life to make the experience better for you and your partner. Maybe try something new to spice up your intimate life that is equally gratifying for you and your partner.

If your intuition pings you in the middle of the day, pay attention. Don't second guess yourself or try to look for the logic behind what you're feeling. If you crave something related to the food you eat. You might save yourself from food poisoning or some other kind of tampering. Steer clear of yellow and orange today if you can, icluding in your wardrobe choices.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if Carrie Bradshaw or Sex and the City hold some special significance for you, look into it today. You may even feel like you are living one of the episodes of the show. It will feel fabulous but also surprising. The energy today is all about personal convictions. It doesn't matter what someone else thinks is a good way to live life. You are not them, they are not you. You need to figure out what your personal definition of a good life is and then move in that direction.

Saturn square Vesta and opposite Mars are the main astrological energies of the day affecting you. It doesn't matter who thinks you overthink things or don't think enough. It doesn't matter whether they like your art or hate it. It doesn't matter if they think you are smart or dumb. You know who you are and what is inside of you. That's the challenge of the day and also the blessing. If you can stand firm within yourself, their comments and petty annoyances won't faze you.

For some of you, you need to clear the air in your romantic relationship. Or, you need to rethink your decision to spend the rest of your life with this person. Your gut is not wrong. You may be ignoring the red flags or undervaluing yourself at this time.

