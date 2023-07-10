July 11 Horoscopes Are 'The Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The Moon In Taurus

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 11, 2023. Slow and steady is the mantra for today. But more than that, don't become impulsive. Otherwise, the energy will toss curve balls your way that you won't be able to dodge. Uranus square Mars is the main culprit. Some of you may experience burnout or need an extended vacation to rejuvenate yourself.

Jupiter's conjunct Moon in Taurus makes the day good for financial considerations. Because of Jupiter's larger-than-life energy, some of you may go overboard with your plans. Repeat the mantra of the day to curb those impulses. You can also direct the energy into your work life to help you achieve your goals.

Also, today is not a good day for bestowing kindness. You may feel taken advantage of or encounter very ungrateful people. Follow your instincts on this one. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 11.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 11:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be absolutely extraordinary for you. Your playful side will come to the fore, and you will be in jokester mode all day long. Fun laughs and great banter will flow to you today. If you are in a relationship, for some of you, your significant other will surprise you with something sweet.

Moon in Taurus, Sun in Cancer and Mars in Virgo are not your go-to energies. For some reason, they are blessing you with a pleasant day today. Especially Moon conjunct Jupiter. It's almost like, instead of getting turned off by your Sagittarius no-filter, the energies are looking upon you more like a happy-go-lucky child to be indulged.

If you interact with your mother today or friends from your past, you will have a great time with them. Some of you may even make a spontaneous plan to go on a trip later in the year — maybe a few months from now.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Good news and great opportunities are in store for you today, Capricorn. Some of you don't know this, but your hard work was being observed and recommended. For others, this good energy will come to you through an elder in the family — maybe an uncle or a cousin.

Moon in Taurus conjunct Jupiter and North Node is your main astrological energy today. You will feel like nothing and no one can stop you from accomplishing what you want. Authority figures may show up along the way who want to help you. Just ensure their motives and yours are aligned and they are not trying to live vicariously through you. That would invite trouble.

A simple green tea ritual will do you a lot of good today. You can even substitute it with a floral tea, like hibiscus tea, elderflower tea or butterfly pea flower tea. The calmer you can stay without getting upset over small things, the easier it will be to close the day on a good note. Why mess it up?

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is not the day for doing something crazy and uncharacteristic, Taurus. Peer pressure or bad influence makes you forget your basic principles, but you are urged not to forget. That is why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You needed to hear this. Otherwise, someone undeserving will run away with your glory.

Moon conjunct Jupiter square Mercury and Pluto hint at jealous neighbors and siblings. It may even be a teacher who thinks you are outshining them. They want to hitch a ride on your bandwagon but will only slow you down.

Trust your gut today. You will know what to say yes to and what to say no to. If you are dealing with a Capricorn, you may want to read their horoscope for today. If you are wondering what to do, go classic. You know what that means.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.