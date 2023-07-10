Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of July 10 - 16

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, and sometimes we make our luck. Other times, other people are responsible for it. It's important to know how to distinguish between the two ... lest you take credit for something that was not your doing, or give credit to someone else who had nothing to do with your good luck.

Some of you need to examine your relationship with authority figures at this time, whether they are elders within the community, religious leaders, politicians, or others. Even the most benevolent of leaders are not infallible. Human beings make mistakes all the time, and blindly following authority can make you suffer the consequences of their mistakes and bad decisions.

If you are feeling doubt in your abilities or recently went through a bad breakup, take care of yourself and slow down at this time. Journaling exercises and meditation can help you find clarity. And sometimes... storm clouds hide massive blessings. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest this week:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Hidden luck

Snake, you are going to be unbelievably lucky this week! For most of you, this is directly because of the efforts you have made in the past and continue to make in your life. Especially those related to financial and investment decisions. For others of you, this luck is a result of the manifestation rituals you have been doing. Interestingly, you won't realize how lucky you are. It's almost like the universe doesn't want to make itself obvious. But if you look back on your life six months from now, you will be surprised to see how easily obstacles were being cleared out of your path.

If you feel called to, visit a body of water this week and try to connect with the energy of the Earth and nature. It can be a lake, river, or even the ocean. Feeding the ducks, fish, or birds will add to the experience. Some of you will benefit from wearing, or using, the crystals aquamarine or jasper this week.

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luck of the year

Rabbit, this message has come through for you before. And it's here again. 2023 is your year. Seize the day and do not be afraid! Luck is on your side at this time in bigger ways than you realize. You just need to trust your intuition and take a leap of faith in the direction it is nudging you towards. For some of you, this is not some dare-devil act of bravery or unconventionality but the feeling that you need to slow down or perhaps get married. You know your situation best. Trust your intuition.

For some of you, luck is opening paths for you that you never thought would open. Maybe you are stuck in an abusive relationship. Maybe your parents do not give you freedom or even money. Maybe it's something else. Whatever the situation might be, opening your eyes to the reality of the tough experiences you have had, instead of deluding yourself that the mistreatment was somehow necessary or “good for you”, will bring more luck your way.

3. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Familial luck

Monkey, your luck this week is intimately tied to your loved ones. Whether it's your parents, siblings, or close friends, you are being asked to work well with the people in your inner circle. It's not about you or them. It's about all of you and how the dynamic will help each and every one flourish together. As long as you can hold on to this mindset, luck will continue to favor you. Especially if that leads you to do something selfless without the expectation of any reward. The universe rewards that goodness in ways you may or may not be able to see.

For some of you, this energy will be relevant in your work life as well. The less competitive you are with the people on your team and are able to actually work together as a team, the more blessings all of you will experience. Unfortunately, some of you are dealing with someone really selfish who wants to use others as a stepping stone to further their interests. Don't ignore the red flags. They will block your blessings.

4. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Blessed by the stars

Goat, your luck this week is so good that there are no words to describe it. For some of you, this will manifest through an opportunity that will really put you on the map in the larger scheme of the world. This can be related to fame, public service, the military, or something else. For others of you, this luck is bringing you your soulmate. You may already know who they are even though the two of you are just acquaintances at this time. You have this niggle that there is something special about them and they are meant for you.

If you feel called to, use a crystal this week that is closely related to the energy of Aquarius. It can be sodalite, ruby palm stone, sunstone, sapphire, or something else. Just steer clear of sapphire if you always had a deep fascination or felt inexplicably drawn to the story of the Titanic. This is not related to the recent events with the submersible, but something you have always felt for years. You will end up sabotaging your luck that way.

5. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Choose your own adventure

Pig, your luck this week is more like a choose-your-own-adventure game. You are either at a crossroads in your life and need to make a massive life-altering decision. Or you are feeling unsatisfied with your lot in life or what you have accomplished, and want to do more or go elsewhere. Your choices at this time will determine whether you gain a little smidge of luck, a bucket-load of luck, or good luck for days.

The message in the introduction of this horoscope is relevant for you at this time. Authority figures and your personal authority have an influence on your luck. So read that message if you missed it. This is especially true if you have children and are worried about their future or what path they should take in life.

