July 10 - 16: The 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Whose Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest This Week

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, and there's a lesson about love for everyone. Love is hard. It's also emotionally and spiritually fulfilling when you find the right partner. What if you find your soulmate and suddenly realize your family and friends are opposite? What if their reasons are based on prejudice or patterns created by generational trauma? The true test of real love is how it can incorporate other forms of loving relationships into the mix. After all, it takes a village to raise a child.

This week's i-ching hexagram of love is thunder over fire (#55). It's the hexagram of abundance. When you have more than you need, send gratitude into the universe so your bounty keeps flourishing. If you can, help those, who haven't been as lucky. Also, if you grow a tree, plant its seeds to have more trees in the future.

Finally, those of you who are nursing a broken heart don't realize how fortunate the circumstances around this situation are. This relationship was holding some of you back. Others of you knew that your self-esteem was being broken down, but you still chose to stay. Take this time to mend yourself and heal your wounds. You desire love, care and true affection. If someone is unwilling to give that to you, pour it into yourself first. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of July 10 - 16, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love July 10 - 16, 2023:

1. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Goat, if you are single, you need to make sure not to let pessimism and negative thinking ruin your good luck. The energy is building up for you ... but you must take action to help it root into your life. This includes putting yourself in social situations that allow potential partners to connect with you. Sometimes that can happen during a family celebration, like someone's wedding or a baby shower!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is truly extraordinary. Now's the time to sit and discuss with your partner what the two of you want for the future. How do you want to manage your finances? Where would you like to live and build your family? How would you like to enjoy life in your retirement? You can only make something happen once you have a vision for it. So get cooking!

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, if you are single and interacting with someone special, the energy around this relationship is really good. For some of you, this is a soulmate who you have known in past lives. For others, you have to make an important choice if you want to invite luck in love into your life. You must choose whether to give in to peer pressure and negative beliefs or allow your intuition to guide you to what's best for you.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week depends on how much gratitude you send into the universe. Your manifestation powers are phenomenal this week. So make sure to count your blessings and feel thankful so you keep adding more positive energy to your desires and manifestations. Married or considering, it needs to look at their joint finances to stay abundant and flourishing. This also includes discussing higher education and whether one or both of you want to relocate to a different city.

3. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, the universe is conspiring in your favor this week regarding love. If you are single, you will not meet someone significant this week. Something is happening behind the scenes that is connecting your red thread of fate to someone else's. Allow this energy to solidify for now. Don't let pessimism dissolve it. The colors blue and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

If you are in a relationship and/or have children, this week, your luck in love is directly tied to how efficiently you manage your household and your children. Some of you are on the verge of having enough to really splurge on a grand vacation for the family. Others of you are slowly and steadily setting your family unit up for success through extremely good decisions. Potlucks and backyard barbecues will be lucky for you this week if this is related to real estate and housing. You won't know how until you go for it!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.