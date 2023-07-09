July 10 Horoscopes Are 'Tricky' For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Mars Changing Signs

If there were a tagline that could go along with today and its transit of Mars in Virgo, it would be 'good intentions gone wrong.' That's what we're working with today, and in terms of love, romance and the upkeep of a relationship, let's just say that we are trying, but the way we go about making it all right might be the real problem here.

Virgo energy helps us pinpoint exactly what we need to work with, and Mars energy makes us know that it's now or never, and if we don't just plunge right in, we'll miss out on our big opportunity. Unfortunately, that's where we go wrong; we are focused on all the wrong things. We glide over what's super important on this day to dwell and meditate on something that really isn't the problem.

Today encourages three zodiac signs to get out there and do something amazing for the people we love, but Mars in Virgo is tricky. We never know what we will decide is the most important thing to focus on, so because today is tricky, we may focus too hard on something that needs no attention. We may just do that because, on some deeper level, we don't want to face certain facts. If we get down and dirty with the reality of our relationships, we may have to take responsibility for our part in them, and while this transit is productive, we may not be as productive as all that.

In other words, Mars in Virgo will make us WANT to heal our lives and relationships, but we may get too caught up in avoiding doing exactly that, which is like doing nothing at all. That is how we can see that we intend for the best, but our actions show that we are secretly too scared to do anything further. A rough day in love? Quite possible, especially for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 10:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're going to make a typical Gemini move today, and that will look like you are starting something and not completing it, and it all has something to do with your romantic partner. This incompletion may not be what you intended to do, but your partner will feel lost and confused by your move, which may cause future friction. What starts as you being very happy and attentive to the person you love catches hold of the energy that comes with Mars in Virgo on July 10, 2023, and becomes almost too much for you to handle.

What's going on is that you have discovered how to mend your relationship, and now you can do something about it. However, if you mend the relationship, you'll have to stay with it, and that's where feelings of doubt arise. This day makes you wonder if all this is worth the effort. Ah, therein lies the rub.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During Mars in Virgo, which falls on July 10, 2023, you will note something you believe you can fix if you put in the effort. Virgo's energy has you doing some intense soul-searching today, and while this zodiac sign is on Mars, you will feel as though you are driven to accomplish whatever you have in mind. Unfortunately, what you find will scare you and may have something to do with your relationship.

All this means is that, while working on your relationship, you will find that you may not want to work on it after all. You believed to your core that the person you are with is the one for you, but on further inspection, you are now not as sure as you once were. That's how Mars in Virgo works; it instills doubt and makes you rethink things.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Talk about second-guessing oneself; today, Leo, you will drive yourself up the wall, and why? Because you will start out feeling very adamant and driven about something, and by the middle of the day, you'll want to reverse your course completely. That's how Mars in Virgo initially makes a person feel great and completely hostile and negative at the end.

You might skip over the hostile part, but when it comes to your love life, you'll see something today that will make you completely about-face. And, it's nothing they do; it's something you find out about yourself. This transit, which occurs on July 20, 2023, will show you that you don't belong here, that you've made a dreadful mistake and that it's not too late to reverse action. It may be a bumpy ride, but you're not leaving today without serious re-considerations.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.