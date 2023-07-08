Pride Gets In The Way Of Love On July 9, During The Aries Moon

Our pride gets in the way of love on July 9, 2023. We all know what it's like to want to have things our way, and often we back away from making sure things go our way simply because we're too scared to push it or we just don't want to be that obnoxious. Oddly enough, we know when we are obnoxious, and while we still feel adamant about getting things to go our way, we still don't want to go out of our way to make our romantic partners feel like throwing a pie in our faces for it.

That all changes today, July 9, 2023, as the Aries Moon takes over and makes us forget that we have a constituent. The Aries Moon obliterates the idea of us NOT having our way. It's just a matter of pride at this point. We're not compromising, so 'that's that!'

Three zodiac signs will feel the Aries Moon in ways that make them look selfish and hard-headed. Certain zodiac signs that, on any other day, during any other transit, might be more apt to talking things through or working things out are simply not into it today.

We will ignore whatever tries to stand in our way, and because we believe that we are on to something great, for that reason alone, we take the chance and trample over someone else's garden … so to speak. During the Aries Moon, three zodiac signs will shut out the sounds they hear coming from the other room, and who is in that 'other room?' Our romantic partners, of course.

Let's kick back and let the Aries Moon do its thing, as it's unstoppable. July 9 might be a real eye-opener … for our romantic partners. Let's hope they forgive our trespasses today, as we may just push their buttons so hard that we break the whole machine. Leave it to the Aries Moon for hardcore bad decision-making. Oh boy, here we go.

Pride gets in the way of love on July 9:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because the Aries Moon hits you in all the right-wrong ways, you'll feel as though you need to do something very important today, and no matter what you had previously planned, all things must stop and be re-directed towards today's new goals. That means you and your romantic partner suddenly do an about-face, and their plans will be overridden.

You are not about to give an inch because you are attached to the idea of getting what you want today, and it doesn't matter if you already committed to something else. It's now a matter of pride for you. You made your decision, and the idea of not following through would make you feel like a loser, and so, on July 9, 2023, you push and pull your partner this way and that so that all roads lead to your pursuit and not theirs. Pushy, pushy.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's interesting about today is not only the fact that you'll pull a complete about-face on your partner, but you'll also decide that whatever you are about to decide upon must be, and it must be, because you said it must be. You've got a large dose of the Aries Moon to swallow, and on July 9, 2023, you will not let go of any idea. You're a pitbull today, and nobody will separate you from your idea, whatever it is.

You may have had a date with your romantic partner all set up for today, and that might still be ON, but the actual plans will be changed to suit your needs, not theirs. You are the essence of the Aries Moon, making you feel strong, if not prideful and arrogant. You feel good today, but you don't make others feel too good … but that's their problem, not yours, right, Aquarius?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

People have always taken you for granted, and as a Pisces, you've kinda-sorta let them, right? What they don't know about you is your other side, and when that other side is prodded into action, as it will be on this day, July 9, 2023, during the Aries Moon, your romantic partner, in particular, will get to see a side of you that is not expected.

Today brings out your pushy side; usually, by the time you get to where you're showing it, you mean business. Now, it's a matter of pride. You won't be outdone, and you won't be backing down any time too soon. You love the power trip that comes with the Aries Moon and how it seemingly enables you to act out with ferocity. The only problem is that you're like a bulldozer today, plowing right over everyone … including the person you love best. Yeeouch!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.