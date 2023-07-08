July 9 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs, Due To Moon In Aries

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on July 9. Now and then, we must realize that if we keep our romantic relationships going, we must compromise. That also implies that we need patience and to practice the art of listening. We aren't the bosses here. This is a shared experience, and on July 9, 2023, we may get to eat our words as the Moon in Aries rules over things like patience, anger and temperament ... we are fueled up now. Today, three zodiac signs will have the experience where the patience is short, and the tempers are ready to let loose on the world.

The good old Moon in Aries. Energy, passion ... you name it. We have it. Can we take all that nuclear fusion and put it to good use? Nope. Oh, well, that's a big bummer. We have all this energy and force, yet we can't seem to channel it into something that can turn our love lives into something good. Where did we miss the boat on this one?

For three zodiac signs, we may wake up thinking we are the answer to all the questions ever asked. We are super confident today, but that doesn't consider the idea that while we're all confident and 'happy,' our partners are over there on the side, not being paid attention to. That's how the Moon in Aries works. It makes us self-centered. We literally believe we are the center of the universe during this time.

So, on the one hand, we think we're the greatest gift to our partners, and on the other hand, we're totally ignoring them because we're so into being the greatest gift. We may want our love lives to run smoothly today, during Moon in Aries, but we'll end up with a lot of ourselves, with minimal interplay with our romantic partners.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on July 9:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

No surprise here, Aries, that you would be first in line to reap the rewards that Moon in Aries comes by to bring ... and, interestingly enough, you do see these things as rewards. You are all about the power and the glory of being an Aries, and you've always been this way, so when lunar transits pop by, such as Moon in Aries does on July 9, 2023, you will take what you can get out of it.

This translates to being too sure of yourself regarding your love life. You make decisions for the person you are with and intervene with your opinion, which may or may not disturb them. Sure, they'd love it if you could come down off your pedestal for a few minutes to really consider their feelings, but then again, they are with you for who you are, so while they aren't getting in 'their say' today, you most definitely are. You don't see anything wrong with that.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It doesn't take much for you to take things to the next level regarding how you feel about a particular thing. Still, you automatically take over the entire atmosphere if you feel passionate about something. You are the boss of all things, well, at least that's how you see yourself today, July 9, 2023, and during the transit of Moon in Aries, you'll push your way past your loved one, and you'll let them know that you'll both be doing this, that and the other thing today.

Yes, that's right. You are the one who makes up the mind of both of you and while that could not be very pleasant to your partner, you are willing to take charge. You feel you are in the right position to tell them what to do, and if they balk, you won't be listening to that closely.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When a transit as powerful as Moon in Aries comes into your world, as it will on July 9, 2023, you are the first to react with equal power. You feel good today, Sagittarius, but sometimes when you feel 'this' good, you tend to be a bit myopic. Your vision includes only your perception, which doesn't always work well when another person is involved.

Today is all about not considering your partner's opinion or perspective, which will anger them. What's worse is that you won't notice that they are angry because you are so completely self-absorbed in the wonder of being YOU that you'll hardly notice there ARE other people in the world. This is typical Sag stuff, but it's magnified during a transit like Moon in Aries, which comes to you today, on July 9, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.