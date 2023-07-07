Love Is Effortless For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 7, During Moon Conjunct Neptune

On July 8, three zodiac signs want love that is effortless. Getting to the point where we want effortless love doesn't come from just one instance; it's the outcome of seeing where drama gets us and how complexity within a relationship can turn to dramatic misunderstandings and wrong actions. This happens in a relationship when we gather enough experience to know that it's best to keep love as simple as possible, especially if we wish this relationship to continue.

On July 8, 2023, we will see within ourselves the need to make things grander than they are, just for the sake of being romantic ... but do those things last, or instead, do they work out in the long run? I mean, outside of setting up ideals that we cannot live up to, is there something we gain from making our romances ... complex?

That's what three zodiac signs learn during today's transit of Moon conjunct Neptune. This beautiful cosmic event puts us in touch with all that we're capable of; we have incredible imaginations, but sometimes trying to make a reality of some of those wild ideas is just not reasonable, and that's where we learn to accept that real life isn't as bad as we make it out to be. On July 8, 2023, we came down to earth and became one with the idea that the best romance is simply romance.

Moon conjunct Neptune is the transit that truly inspires wild thinking and fantasy. That feeling doesn't go away, but because it's somewhat of a practical transit, it shows us that there's a time and place for everything and that it's OK to keep some of these fantasies in our heads rather than try to live them out in real life. Real life today is about keeping it low-key and simple. That's the stuff that works well for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs want effortless love on July 8:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel like you're just getting started with this relationship, even if it's been going on for a while, but because you and your person have decided that if things are to work, specific rules must be implemented. You will see one of those rules on July 8, 2023, where you talk things out before flying off the handle when you don't understand what's happening.

This rational approach comes from the influence of Moon conjunct Neptune, which is great for matters of the heart, but also for reality checks. This transit lets you know that whatever is inside you isn't necessarily going on inside your loved one, and that's OK. If you and your romantic partner can keep the drama down and the simplicity up, you'll be well on your way to a successful partnership.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today, July 8, 2023, you will admit you are guilty of making too much out of everything. You may have, at one point, been attracted to drama, but it seems that as time goes by, you have matured into a person who wants very little of it. During the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, you recognize that you have a fantastic relationship with the person you call 'partner' and because you really and truly do want it to go on and on, your maturity has taught you that if that's the case, then simplicity is the way there.

Moon conjunct Neptune emphasizes an easy-going attitude, and you'll fully realize that you don't have to lose your dramatic imagination. You must keep it to yourself to save for a rainy day. Today, however, is for the simple pleasures and learning how to keep them going.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Rather than bog yourself down with the thousand and one little details, you will just cut to the chase today with your romantic partner. Things have been getting way too ... dramatic. What's the point? It's as if the two of you have gotten on this weird track where you are both acting in ways that are way over-the-top and unnecessary.

On July 8, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, you'll both simultaneously notice that things have gotten so far out of hand that you don't recognize each other anymore, and this has to stop. The great thing is that you both see it happening; it's not just on you to make the change, Capricorn. Today will inspire you both to get back to simple loving and to pay less attention to the theatrical experience that has become your romantic relationship.

