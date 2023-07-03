Why 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 4, 2023, During Moon Sextile Neptune

Here's an interesting take on July 4, 2023 for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love during the Moon sextile Neptune. Today, because we may be in a situation where many people are involved, it may end up being the day we come to know ourselves very well simply because so many others surround us. In this, we can't help but notice our difference.

We are not like everybody else here, and during today's transit of Moon sextile Neptune, we come to embrace that which is different about ourselves. Because we are friendly but not overly zealous, we stand out and because of this uniqueness and self-confidence, we capture the attention of someone who is … just like us.

In love, the point isn't to find someone just like us … or is it? Are we subconsciously craving the companionship of someone similar enough to us that we know we'll be able to get along with them? Moon sextile Neptune is the kind of transit that will have us thinking these kinds of deep thoughts.

Whether or not we our minds to finding a partner today or simply sitting there quietly while observing what is around us, today is a good day for both attracting love and finding it within ourselves. We don't offer much today. We are observers, and while we observe, we attract. Today there is someone who finds us … interesting. And, if we are one of the three zodiac signs that will react to the power within Moon sextile Neptune, then we will know what this feeling is all about.

July 4 tends to represent the spirit of the Summer. Still, for those who the transit of Moon sextile Neptune will heavily influence, we will find that today puts us in that unique space where we can watch it all happen right before our eyes. Part of what we will see is how we attract perfect strangers and how enticing this power may be. Which zodiac signs will know the power today?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is not a loud day for you, despite the party attitude and the crack of the fireworks. You are in your head today, Gemini, but you are more than pleased to simply 'be there' to watch the people around you. You'll notice something interesting happen on this July 4, 2023. Because of the transit known as Moon sextile Neptune, you will see that by being the sensitive, quiet person in the crowd, it's as if nobody can handle it.

They don't understand why you are so pleasantly happy, saying nothing and doing little. What's happening is that by your detachment, you create attention, but the attention is very positive. This brings you into view for someone very interested in you romantically. You've set up your boundaries, so whatever happens with your permission. You'll find it good to know that the person approaching you today is very good and honest, worthy of knowing better.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you that satisfying feeling of not needing much. You are content to be on your own today, July 4, 2023, and though circumstance will have it so that you are NOT alone, you still won't mind because wherever you go, you'll be in your little world, and it's a happy place.

During Moon sextile Neptune, you'll enjoy giggling to yourself over the silly things people say to you, but there will be one person who will say something that is a little more attention-getting and less silly. They will seem curious, and you'll want to know more.

Who is this person, and where did they come from? You'll also see that your silence and kind demeanor have attracted them, and in a soft, quiet way, you'll enjoy the idea that someone finds you interesting. It's a good day, and love leads the way.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon sextile Neptune allows you to pick someone out of the crowd and become fast friends with them. You are sympathetic and empathetic today, and while you go about your day in silence, you want to communicate with those around you who make sense to you. On July 4, 2023, you will see that there is someone new, someone who piques your interest.

Once you see them, they see you and before the day ends, the two of you will discover that you have much in common. Moon sextile Neptune lets you tap into the deepest reservoirs of your Mind Palace, and it seems this person has many of the same thoughts. This is someone who is very much like you. They may even be a fellow Scorpio. Be on the lookout today for those similar to you, as these are the folks you will get along with the best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.