Today's Love Horoscope For July 5, Brings Relationships Closer Thanks To Mars Conjunct Venus

Love tests us, doesn't it? And today's love horoscope for July 5 demonstrates the truth in how we love, especially during tough times. We have Venus and Mars so close together in Leo. These two energies blend nicely, bringing passion and flames of purpose, but when in Leo, we feel stuck at times.

It's almost as if something is happening, but we have no results to show for our labors of love. Today is a day for asserting our will or making demands from a lover. It's not a day for creating drama or blowing up a partner's cell phone if they don't reply immediately when you shoot off a Good Morning text message.

Venus and Mars in Leo can have us wanting what we want when we want it, which means now. So, remember to exercise patience because love is kind. There are so many ways to love but resist letting passion become a dance of control or manipulation — which can happen when these two planets are so close together, and they will be together all month.

Wednesday will be one for the books, and a date to remember, especially if you're meeting someone in person for the first time and feeling like this may be 'the one.' It will be interesting to see how today's astrology forecast plays out for each zodiac sign, right? You can find out about each specific zodiac sign by checking the Sun, Moon and rising signs' horoscopes for July 5.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 05, 2023:

Aries

Aries, you have to be extra careful today regarding love. Mars, your ruling planet, is so close to Venus, and both are in the sign of Leo. Leo brings out your desire to be loved in big and small ways.

You may be needier than usual and even demanding. The problem is that since Venus and Mars are this close only once a year, you might not know how to handle these intense emotions growing inside of you.

You may find it easier to relieve the tension by going to the gym, writing a love letter (you only give it away once you're sure you should) and focusing on fun things that build into your life personally. You may hyper-focus on a mate, but things will feel less intense once Venus retrograde starts in two weeks.

Taurus

Every relationship has problems, and you are not immune to this fact. The problem is that when there is a conflict, you tend to push back — pushing back can result in pushing away your mate, and that's not something you want to do.

Today, with Mars and Venus's conjunct tightening up, the tension in your relationship will exponentially grow. As a result, you will have to be more intelligent and more savvy about working through life's bitter moments.

You can keep doing the things you've done in the past. But how far has that gotten you, Taurus? It's time for a new way of approaching your intimate relationships. So try something new.

Gemini

Today is one of those days where the romance bug will find you. You will wake up first thing in the morning, think about romance, and want someone to share it with.

You are ready to have a real relationship with someone who sees the world the same way you do. You don't know where you will meet this person, but they are out there, and you're on a mission to find them.

With Pluto retrograde in your sector of secrets, the dating game can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. But there's hope as the Moon continues to transit through Aquarius, and that hope may be online. It's time to return to the dating apps Gemini; you never know. The someone you're looking for may be one click away.

Cancer

Raise your hand if you want to fight over money. Not you, Cancer. Today you may be pushing hard with your mate on utilities and insurance payments. It's not easy to talk about who will cover what, especially if you aren't used to splitting the bills with someone and have debt you're trying to pay off.

Today's solutions will come from out-of-the-box thinking. You will want to see all of your auto pays to see what comforts you've been spending on without realizing how they stack up. Apps you don't use and items you don't need can be canceled to help reduce waste on your side of things and make life easier for you and your partner.

Leo

If love is a journey, you're taking the scenic route today. The Moon in Aquarius has you viewing love and relationships differently. You can detach from the outcome and don't mind if your partner is distant because they are focused on school, work or personal growth and development.

You are being pulled in a lot of different directions, Leo. Your love life is the one area that is going well, and if you're single, you will want to work on yourself because your energy is strongest for attracting what you want into your life.

Virgo

Your heart is burdened by a grudge you've held on to for far too long. There's a lot of anger and resentment you carry in your heart when you think about the ex that you dislike and really don't know why you fell in love with them in the first place. The problem is that internalized anger only hurts one person — you.

You must stop worrying about getting even by speaking negatively about their lives. What does it matter to you if they have found someone else or moved on? Why do you care if they aren't worried about you anymore? The truth is in your own life, you're happier now; you're happier than you ever were with them. So, move on, Virgo. Forgiveness isn't saying what they did was OK, but it's saying it's done.

Libra

It's strange when you find yourself falling in love with a friend, and when you realize you can't turn your heart off, it's impossible to think about being with anyone else. You are on the fence now.

Do you say what you're feeling or hold back and let them figure it out independently. Someone will have to open up and share what's going on in their mind. Will it be you, Libra? Or will you wait to see if things evolve organically? Maybe your love will get sealed with a kiss this summer?

Scorpio

A workplace romance can feel like the most inconvenient thing to happen in your life. Everyone can sense the intensity between you and your coworker, and even a bit of you enjoy the attention.

But you also don't want to jeopardize your job. You are both adults, but you don't want to be taken less seriously because you went and fell into a crush on your boss. Thankfully, you aren't married, so who knows what could happen next. You could transfer to a different department or wait and see if things die down this summer.

Sagittarius

You know your relationship is hanging by a thread, and you have been hoping and praying for a miracle to soften your partner's heart.

Today you may see a small glimmer of hope in their eyes as they tell you they want to start all over again. It will be a lot of effort from you both, but they may see the relationship as worth it. Love really can conquer all.

Capricorn

You know your significant other is hiding a big secret from you, but you're unsure what it is. You may discover that your significant other was hurt in childhood and are afraid you'll not like the truth.

Of course, you would not hold anything against the person you love, but shame is such a strong liar that it can have someone feeling like they can lose what they have by opening up.

Today take a more gentle, loving approach. Start small and try to get them to open up to you. Make room for intimate conversations to show your compassionate side.

Aquarius

Today you're hearing wedding bells, but the problem is your partner does not want to get married; not now, not ever. This is a challenge you believe you both can get through. They have seen the pain of divorce and never want to go through it again.

You're not the divorcing kind, and you want them to see this in you. You both can talk over a compromise and plan a spiritual ceremony instead of getting married on paper. Discuss pre-nuptials to see if putting things in writing to protect your and their money could help ease their concerns about the future.

Pisces

Today brings a lot of pain into focus, and you have wounds you know need healing. You have been trying to forget the past, but days like this bring it back up, affecting you and your relationship. Your partner may not understand your need for space when trying to regroup and get clarity. Today, ask for what you need and explain why.

Then, spend time with yourself. Take a bubble bath or journal after a nature walk. Write down your feelings and promise that when you need space, you won't wait until you feel resentment to ask for it. You'll be proactive and make room for it because it's not only good for you, but it's also great for your relationship,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.