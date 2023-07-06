Every Zodiac Sign's Numerology & Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 7

Here is your tarot horoscope for July 7, 2023 based on your zodiac sign for this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Slow down, Aries. Today's you are a teacher, who helps others find their place in this world. You don't have to be perfect to start. You are a work in progress. Being in the trenches is more helpful than you realize. If you're making a mistake, and learning from it, chances are others are doing the same and want to hear from you, 'that you're not alone; we are in this together.'

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can be hyper-critical, and when people say you're negative, it can be true, but is that such a bad thing? Sometimes yes, but today your weakness is a strength. Today you can really evaluate yourself to discover who you are and who it is you want to be. Like the The Magician, who symbolizes a multi-talented person, you know how to do a lot of things — a fast one-way ticket to mediocre. Today, ask yourself what do you love doing the most, and are you the best at it?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You often see what the future will bring, and when you sense a better way to do make things happen, you are spot on. Some people are strong in body, and you are strong with your mind. Today, believe in yourself, even when you feel like life isn't handing you an easy path to take. You have the tools and the mindset to get through anything you experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

When someone has decided to walk out the door, your first reaction may be to try and stop them from leaving. You're better than that, Cancer. It's not your job to try and convince a person to love you. You have given your all, and you might not have been as happy as you thought you were. They want to leave, and you ought to let them; you will find a person who will not only want to stay, but they will fight for you if you ever want to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can't always know a person's thoughts or intentions. People often surprise themselves. So no matter how much you think you know a person, they always find a way to surprise you, too. This truth helps you to understand that to vouch for someone's integrity when you don't know how they will be under every circumstance can be foolish, especially if you just met. Stick to what you know to be fact, and don't go so out on a limb that you fall off the tree.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck can have you feeling comfortable; too comfortable, Virgo if you're not careful. Fortune only strikes so many times in the same situation, and luck can pass you by. If you're being offered a job, don't look the gift horse in the mouth. Accept if it's what you desire. You may not be asked a second time, and you'll miss out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are in such a hurry lately. You have many things you'd like to do, but you need a little more time to do it. You like to find out the facts before you jump into an unfamiliar situation. Today may not allow you to be cautious, and it's hard to decide if a risk is necessary to take.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This is a steep climb to the top, but is the relationship one of your dreams? Do you see it as worth your while, even a few years from now? You have a lot on your plate, and today you may wonder if you ought to quit and let someone else deal with a job that's nothing but a. headache for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

When life hands you lemons, you're not interested in making lemonade. No, you want to ask the universe for a raincheck to get something better. Today this is not the hand you wanted to be dealt. Someone else may not understand that this is not like you, and you want to be heard. Your voice may be small today but it's mighty.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Your mind is full with ideas and you're unsure which one is best to focus on first. This is where you can get yourself into trouble if you're not careful. You don't want anxiety to be the leader in your decision-making. People make choices every day, but it's a lot harder to fix a problem you've created. It's much better to avoid it instead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your imagination is working overtime, and you need more facts to make a concrete decision. You are a good guesser, but today even you will find yourself unsure about what to believe or what to think. You have been working hard to figure out the mystery behind what makes a person tick. You might have to give up and try the slower way of getting to know a person you've just met — time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your heart, Pisces, but also believe your mind. When someone's true colors shine through, believe what you see. Things do not always present themselves to you as they are. You do your best to give people the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes a person is so good at fooling others, that they even pull the wool over your eyes. Who knew?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.