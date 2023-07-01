Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 2, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for July 2, 2023. Here's what the cards have predicted for your life, love, relationships, career and friendships while the Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Sagittarius entering Capricorn on a Life Path 7 day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

As the first sign of the zodiac, you are always looking to find the next best thing, so this tarot card is a warning to you, Aries. It's telling you to be careful. You don't have to change things out of boredom or because everyone else is 'doing it.' It's OK to stick with what you know.

Once you've come to a place where you accept what's happening in this one area of your life, you'll be surprised to find that there's a shiny new thing to divert your attention toward. Be patient, and wait for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

A person can use a few words to describe your zodiac sign: loyal, faithful, diligent, trusted and kind. So when you sense someone isn't being forthright and honest with you, it glides under your skin like a splinter you want to take out.

Today you feel the urge to purge the things you don't need from your home, and it won't be friendly or even pleasant, but you'll withdraw the venom in your life and find the healing you need to begin again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You tend to play it cool and pretend that a person, place, thing or situation hasn't bothered you, but everyone needs to duck when it does.

This tarot card lets you know that your buttons will be pushed. You'll see red, and it will feel like someone has called it 'war.' You have to be the one to decide if this is a battle worth fighting. Likely, you will.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time for a spiritual quest, and today you might feel pulled to take a break from the world and focus on your inner world. This is a good tarot card for you, Cancer. It gives you permission to bury your head in the sand and hide from the world. People often say bad times need to be worked through but not today.

The Hermit tarot card gives you celestial permission to turn a problem over to God and let him deal with it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are the king of the zodiac, but even your power has its limitations. This tarot card indicates a cause, and it's likely judicial. You may feel called to take on a legal cause and try to promote change. Today you have a voice, so use it with writing.

Send a letter to your governor, mayor, attend meetings in your community and talk about what laws you think are unfair. Move beyond posting on social media or complaining online. Use your voice on a bigger platform to get results.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

If you've been dating one person, this card may indicate boredom. The Lovers card indicates that you have an eye on something better than your relationship.

This could be a job rather than a person. The bottom line is you've put all your energy into this relationship and not on yourself. So, now it's time to balance things out and work on you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Wisdom is beautiful, but can you imagine if the world sages kept all their information to themselves? This tarot card reveals that you must share your lessons with others.

You only know who you may help if you realize it. Try different ways of getting your story out, like blogging on Substack or opening a Twitter account if you've closed yours and don't use it anymore.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

This tarot card means you have something good to look forward to. An adventure is about to start, and you'll really like it. So much so that you won't want to miss anything at all.

This is going to be your sticking point. You might become so enamored by the opportunity that you'll forget you have a dog to feed, kids at home and a spouse waiting for snuggles when you get home. The Fool says, 'Go for it,' but also remember to balance all the areas of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You don't like to be slowed down or burdened by anything or anyone, and the Chariot card is about committing to a thing and sticking to it. You have to buckle down, Sagittarius.

You will hold firm to your promise to yourself and another. You will want to quit but don't. Remember the guy who stopped 'three feet from gold.' Don't share his fate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Welp, here is one of the stricter tarot cards to get during a reading. If you've recently quit smoking, swore off sugar and given a promise that you'd finally quit buying an expensive latte at the coffee shop, this card says you will want to cave and give in to the temptation to just do it one more time; you can recover. You always do. But this may be a sign that a fall is coming, and you have been given a heads-up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You're doing great, and you're feeling confident. This tarot card signifies that whatever you do, keep doing it. Still, it's also letting you know if you've thought to expand or make an improvement, you will be fine. In fact, your efforts could push you to the top of the heap.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You know how hard it is to hear the words, "I told you so' so today when you're telling a friend that you warned them not to go back with an ex, buffer it a bit. It's a stingy thing to hear, and as much as you are right and want to sit in your righteous indignation, it's still kinder to give your opinion with sugar, not salt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.