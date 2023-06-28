Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Predictions For June 29

Today may be one of those days where we simply sense things and not know the reason why. When moments like this happen, a tarot card reading can be helpful. Each of us have a special message from today's one card pull. Find out what your zodiac sign's predictions are for Thursday, June 29. For a full reading, check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs, too.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Everyone loves it when life hands them a lucky opportunity, and the World tarot card is like a bright beacon of light gleaming in your direction. Today you're on top of the world, Aries. Things you need manifest quickly; what you ask for, you can get.

There's no reason to stay home today or feel hopeless; this card indicates that good things are yours if you want them. You must take action and lead yourself down the yellow brick road to get where you want to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Lucky you, Taurus. This tarot card indicates that you can avoid a problem before it worsens. Use that stubborn side to your advantage. Dig in your heels and hold your ground until you get your way.

Today if you face a situation that spirals out of control, don't put it on hold or think that things will resolve on their own. Be proactive, and tackle matters head-on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is good, Gemini. Today's tarot card encourages you to go one step above being thankful for the things that you have. The Sun tarot card is a positive omen indicating that life is going smoothly and that whatever you do — good or bad — things work out in your favor.

When you have a clear path ahead of you, this is the time to take a risk. Today aim for a star because, Gemini, you might be able to reach it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It's not that you don't have faith in your partner, but when you sense they are pulling away, a part of you wonders why and who might be the catalyst to their change of heart.

Do you suspect your partner is cheating or has eyes for someone new? It can be tempting to lurk through their cell phone or to try and read their personal emails or social media chat history. Isn't this beneath you, Cancer? Maybe ask directly, or wait for the universe to reveal the cold, hard truth — as it always does.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You can be so organized, Leo, almost to the point of paralysis, where you feel it's impossible to get the day rolling unless your email box is thoroughly cleaned out and your desk is orderly and tidy.

Today's tarot card is both a warning and a promise. Being organized is essential to today's flow, but try to keep your productivity manageable because life only sometimes works to plan. Be flexible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may be all grown up, Virgo, but your inner child always reminds you that you love to play and have fun. Today, the Six of Wands invites you to connect with your hobbies.

When was the last time you sat down and colored or played an instrument? What have you done this week to explore your sentimental side? Today, take time to entertain the playful side of you. Adulting can be exhausting, and you can use a little me-time with less responsibility.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trust is earned, isn't it, Libra? Today's Moon tarot card can be a surprise when you realize it could indicate you've got a liar in your life. People sometimes say things that they should not say, with well-intentions. But to you, no matter the reason, it's unkind to be untruthful.

You would prefer to hear whatever is on a person's mind, even if it's not what you wanted to hear. The truth may begin with you opening the door of honesty by letting someone know that they can be forthright and that you'll love them for their frank honesty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Rushing into something is not your style. You want to know all the details, risks and costs long before committing to what you're being asked to do.

The Fool tarot card indicates otherwise today. You might jump into some work or relationship — feet first — without looking to see where you'll land. It's hard to make mistakes when you know better, but today you have a 50/50 chance of regretting your decision or being happy that you made it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Look at you creating something so unique that you even surprise yourself. Today, the magic is at your fingertips. You have the Midas touch. Everything you do turns to gold.

You're a trendsetter, and things in your life flow out from a creative place. The stars are in your favor in a big way, Sagittarius. Take advantage of the creative energy. The muse appears when it wants to, and you already know it only sometimes lasts for a while.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

When the universe smiles on you, it also radiates positive energy to everyone else around you. You feel the goodness of today in your life. As a result, you're more open and receptive to giving and being charitable.

It's not easy to give to someone when you feel like you're lacking in your own heart. Today your emotional cup runs over, so you can share others' love and kindness without feeling drained at the end of the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Life can be confusing and love even more. Today you feel like you're sitting on the edge of your seat wondering if a person loves you — or loves you not. It's hard to wait by the phone for their text, especially since you know they read it.

Refrain from letting your thoughts run circles around your mind wondering what-if. As the saying goes, "A watched pot of water never boils." Go out and do something fun for yourself; they'll text back when ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life often seems unfair, and as much as you'd like karma to serve its dish up cold, it's just not going to happen in your lifetime.

Today, let go of the need to feel vindicated. You might like to see someone regain the energy this person gave you, but there's a reason why you still need to. Something you need to learn may be much better than you would understand now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.