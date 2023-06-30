Horoscopes Are The Best For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 1, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 1, 2023, and all zodiac signs will need to beware of groupthink. Some zodiac are prone to second-guessing yourself and rely too much on the opinion of everyone before you make your moves. You will set yourself up for failure this way. No matter how well-intentioned someone's advice might be, people always advise from the perspective of their life, choices and personal values. That may or may not match yours.

Jupiter square Venus is the main astrological energy of the day. You are being called to look at your relationships and ask yourself why you bend to peer pressure when you do. Is it truly because the matter is small and inconsequential? Or are you scared of the consequences of having a different opinion? This question is especially significant for those who feel you must walk on eggshells around your partner. You may have even convinced yourself that someone else's mental health depends on you maintaining the peace.

Jupiter sextile Saturn also makes the day good for examining your relationship with authority and authority figures. Some of you hold yourself back from success because you fear it will bring something bad into your life. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 1.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 1, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you are in a relationship, today's a great day to deepen your bond with your bae through touchy-feeling interactions. Your sexual energy will be pretty heightened today. So this is a great way to utilize it positively. If you are single, just be careful of who you swipe right on. You are prone to being too fidgety today, making you miss out on obvious red flags. Don't get suckered by Patrick Bateman.

Mars in Leo is slowly edging towards Virgo. So take advantage of these last few days to take your life to the next level and make good on the promises you made to yourself. Venus in Leo is also bestowing you with extra charm today. So that will be handy. Your career is being highlighted at this time. There's no need to go too fast. The pace you naturally work at will continue to be best for you. Going too fast may attract something nasty, especially with Pluto in Capricorn on the opposite side of the zodiac wheel.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a great day for reconnecting with your loved ones — especially your siblings. Let them know how much you love them. If you haven't visited some of your relatives in the longest time, maybe ask them if you can drop by. Just be careful of white lies today. With the Sun conjunct with Mercury in Cancer (the opposite zodiac sign to Capricorn), you will get wrapped up in something problematic in the future because of them. You may even say one too many white lies and then get snowballed by them.

The transiting Moon is in Sagittarius today. That's not a friendly position for you usually. Something's different about today. Moon sextile Mars is lending you some much-needed clarity. Take advantage of it while it's here. In the coming days, Moon will move into your zodiac sign. That's when the beneficial effects of this clarity will reveal itself. If you feel called to, drink some hibiscus tea today as a grounding exercise. Just make sure you are not allergic! You will also benefit from wearing gold, green and yellow today.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be a good day for you if you turn inward and focus on being contemplative. Meditation and journaling exercises will directly help you with this. Ask yourself what you want to accomplish and what your life looks like. Some of you have strayed from your true path. Only you can recalibrate yourself by tuning into your inner compass.

Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer will make communications smooth and easy today. So that's good news for those of you who are in marketing or heavily depend on all forms of communication to excel at your work. Just be careful of the Moon quincunx Sun energy today. Sagittarius Moon can sometimes make us blurt out things that are better filtered out. If you have considered investing, now's not the time to be too bullish. The threads of fate are slowly winding around you. good financial decisions at this time will directly benefit you when it's Leo season.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.