3 Zodiac Signs May Find Their Soulmate On June 27, During Moon Sextile Venus

Three specific zodiac signs may find their soulmate on June 27. Now and then, the universe smiles upon us and grants us a boon. Since we're all looking for love, we occasionally encounter an astrological transit that seems to create the perfect conditions for finding such love.

Today is one of those days, and while everyone is privy to this kind of experience, there will be three zodiac signs that will jump to it and know that what they are experiencing today is 'the real deal.' Today, June 27, 2023, brings us the transit of Moon sextile Venus, and if ever there were a cosmic condition for finding one's soulmate, it's today.

One thing about finding one's soulmate, we're oftentimes not looking, or rather, we're not as insistent upon ideals. That's why when we find someone who seems to tick off all the checks that we didn't know we jotted down, we are not only surprised and pleased to see that such a person may exist for us, but we get to know that when we 'give it up, we get it all.'

Today is about understanding this idea. We aren't looking. We aren't desperate for a soulmate, so we create the space for one to arrive. We make the space by clearing out our hearts from neediness. We are no longer bottomless pits waiting to be filled, and that is why it's easy for our soulmates to find us.

Lucky us, who are open to such a phenomenon ... but let's give credit where credit is due. It's not just Moon sextile Venus that brings our soulmates to us. We did the work. We put in the time to improve ourselves so that such a beautiful thing could happen. This 'thing' will become real for three zodiac signs today. Which zodiac signs find their soulmate today, June 27?

Three zodiac signs who find their soulmate on June 27:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What has created the circumstance that allows you to find your soulmate was forged quite a while ago. During today's transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will suddenly understand why you had to go through what you went through to find and KNOW the person who stands before you today.

Today puts you in touch with someone who not only gets you but seems to be a part of you already as if you've known them all your life and yet ... you've only just met. This feeling of kinship will easily blossom into romance — however, romance is not the goal here. That's all the more reason it CAN turn into a romance. When you expect nothing, you receive more than your heart can handle, and that is what's about to happen between you and this new 'friend' of yours. Expect the unexpected, Virgo.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Somewhere in the recesses of your mind, you wanted to find that special person 'someday.' as your life proceeded onwards, the chances of such a romance became less a priority and more of an old dream, one that you became content to let go of. On June 27, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will meet someone that awakens something in you that could only think of as some kind of distant memory.

It's as if this person heard your call, yet you sent out that beacon so long ago ... how could this be? Well, it shows you that what you create with your mind doesn't go into the ether to be dissolved into nothingness. What you will experience today is the response to a call you put out years ago, and that call is bringing you your soulmate love. It's real. It sounds crazy, but it's real.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What allows you to find and recognize your soulmate today, June 27, is that you finally 'gave up.' You have spent so much time waiting on that one person, dwelling, thinking, obsessing over when it will happen that you finally felt burnt out by it and decided that it would be healthier to just ... let it go. By letting it go, you showed the universe that you were not just a needy void but a self-sufficient person who could care for themselves, with or without a partner.

The universe has now rewarded you with the help of Moon sextile Venus, as today is the day you will meet the person you will call your soulmate. The conditions are all there: it's real, and it's on, Aquarius. You have not been neglected or pushed aside. It was merely about the timing, and with Moon sextile Venus on your side, the time is now — good for you, and good luck.

