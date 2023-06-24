4 Specific Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love And End Relationships The Week Of June 26 - July 2

The week is June 26 - July 2, 2023, and four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships. For some of us, we already know what's coming because this is not the week for surprises but rather for acting on plans and seeing things through to the end.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how one looks at it, this week will end certain relationships. We will know that during this time, we are in the midst of some very intense emotional changes and that under the influence of some rather harsh cosmic transits, we will know what it's like to both fall out of love with our partners and ... leave them. The ending occurs during the week of June 26 - July 2; for the most part, we knew it was coming.

We've got several transits that use Pluto and Mars' conflicting and troublesome energy. We're not seeing much in the way of healing or helping matters. This week is about taking it all the way, standing on the summit of a tough issue, and dealing with it the hard way.

Because of transits like Moon sextile Mars, Moon square Pluto, Moon sextile Pluto and Moon square Mars, four zodiac signs will know that whatever they've been enduring must end. 'Enduring' is how we feel about whatever we're living through with the person we are about to end it with. You know it's uncool when you start thinking of your life with your romantic partner as something you must 'endure.' Yikes.

Let's also consider that we have a Neptune retrograde kicking in this week, which will give us the impression that we'll go out of our skulls if we stay in the relationships we're in for one more second. This is the transit that will have us justify our actions because we'll feel that we are in touch with our intuition, and how could intuition be wrong? During the week of June 26 - July 2, these four zodiac signs will do more than go through the motions of ending their relationships. They will be doing so ... for real.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships June 26 - July 2:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's too much negative Mars energy this week, and you won't take things lightly. The vibe that takes over makes you want to 'get it done already.' You are impatient and probably a little rude in how you act towards your romantic partner, and being that you've had it in your mind that you aren't feeling it anymore for them, this could be the week that pushes you over the edge.

Between the Mars energy and the imprisoned feeling that comes with all of the Pluto energy that's going on this week, you will probably conclude that the only way to go is to end the relationship. It's OK, and none of it will come as a shock to your partner. They are part of this. They 'feel' is all just as much as you do. It's sad, but it has to be.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason you will see this through to the end, meaning the end of your relationship, and that is because this week will have you so at your wit's future that you will feel like you have no other choice. You need peace to get your mind back, as you feel your partner has just taken all they can get. You'll lose it completely if you don't start fighting for your mind.

That is why during the week of June 26 - July 2, you will be particularly influenced by the harsher side of the Mars and Pluto transits. Cancer, it's all on you now, and you don't like accepting this pressure. So, you break. You pop, and when you finally understand what's happening to you, you prepare the way for the ending. What must be must be, and so it shall be.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Between the Moon square Pluto AND the Moon square Mars, you feel nothing for your romantic partner but the need to bolt away from them. This person went from a beautiful lover to a despised arch-enemy. You are not here to see how things work out, as you are not willing to put another millisecond towards putting it back together again.

This is just not worth it to you. You know a bad thing when you see one, and your unfortunate love story has left the 'love story' part of its karma and has now morphed into the 'bad thing' section. It's not worth it, and you feel that during the week of June 26 - July 2, you don't have enough time to waste on someone you desperately want to get away from. You will end it this week, Leo. Good luck to you.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your trip starts with the Neptune retrograde and gets its booster shot from the many Mars and Pluto transits. You aren't fond of breaking up, so you retreat into your mind to find ways of justifying what you know is coming up around the corner, meaning the inevitable break up.

You don't want to be 'the bad guy' who is responsible for making the end come, but you are ten times as reluctant to keep it going because you know in your heart that there is NO WAY you can stay with this person, as you don't even love them anymore.

So, in your kind way, you'll try to make it a sweeter ending than it will be, just to make yourself feel less like a monster, but the truth is ... you are not a monster. You're just someone who has fallen out of love and needs to exit a failed relationship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.