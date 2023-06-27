Love Horoscope For June 28, As Mars Squares Uranus

Today's love horoscope for June 28, 2023 provides insight into each zodiac sign in astrology during a week where Mars and Uranus create problems in love, life, relationships, dating and more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 28, 2023:

Aries

Love happens, but the closer two people get, the more likely it is that they will bump heads. You're headstrong and so this week presents a few tests for you. During Mars square Uranus, navigate difficulties in romance by avoiding unnecessary confrontations. Know when to lay low and not fuel anger. Patience and understanding will help restore harmony.

Taurus

You are family-oriented and few things affect your heart like lack of harmony among your relatives. Stress and tension may arise at home during this alignment. Hang in there and maintain stability. Things will settle down eventually, and your patience will be rewarded.

Gemini

You're a thinking sign, so when you hear something you aren't sure is correct, you may spark an argument even though you're right. Avoid engaging in silly arguments and be a peacemaker instead. Use your communication skills to diffuse conflicts and bring harmony. Focus on maintaining positive relationships.

Cancer

You feel best when you're secure financially and you know that you're positioned in the best way. Overcome financial hardships without allowing fear to hold you back. Take bold steps towards adulthood and make necessary changes. Trust in your abilities to navigate through this phase.

Leo

When you know what you want, you go for it, but it takes time for you to figure out what you need. Personal development shines during tough times. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and push through obstacles. Your resilience will lead to personal triumphs.

Virgo

You want to leave things, people, and places better than you found it, but that's not always possible or something you can control. Let go of the past as holding on hinders future growth. Release old wounds and open yourself to new opportunities. Embrace the present with optimism and create a brighter future.

Libra

No all friendships will be forever. During Mars square Uranus, you may face challenging friendships that no longer serve your growth. Be more loving by recognizing that outgrowing certain connections is natural and allowing yourself to embrace new, healthier relationships. Is it time to let go?

Scorpio

Work can cause problems at home, so you'll want to put guardrails u p to avoid bringing home work mentally or emotionally. Stress may arise at work, but hold your own amidst personality conflicts. Stay true to yourself, assert your boundaries, and focus on your goals. Success will follow.

Sagittarius

You've got a big goal you want to reach, and you don't want to miss reaping all the bounty from your efforts. Double down on studies to overcome difficult exams or courses. Persistence and dedicated effort will lead to academic success. Keep your eyes on the prize and forge ahead.

Capricorn

Planning for the future feels sad, but it's also very loving. Secure your inheritance and ensure proper management of wills to avoid future problems. Take necessary steps to protect your assets and establish a solid foundation.

Aquarius

You can try to get along with everyone, but it's not always possible to do. Tensions may arise in partnerships, but embrace growth during challenging times. Learn to get along, foster understanding, and strengthen your bonds. Mutual growth awaits.

Pisces

You have to take care of you, too, not just everyone else. Prioritize self-care during adversity and know when to take breaks from work. Listen to your mind and body's needs. Rest and rejuvenate to navigate through challenges successfully.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.