The Love Horoscope For June 24, Brings Hope To Romance

Here's how Venus retrograde and Mars in Leo impact today's astrology forecast.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 23, 2023
The joys of love are here for all zodiac signs while Venus retrograde continues to teach us lessons related to self-care. On June 24, we begin to see signs of hope in our love lives thanks to the gentle nature of Venus retrograde in Leo. Here's how this energy affects your astrology forecast and relationships on June 24, by Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 24, 2023:
Aries
Your love life is about to bloom, as Mars and Venus bring luck to your heart. Embrace new connections and passion. Take risks and let love lead the way.
Taurus
Feel the need to nest in your love life. Create a cozy haven of love and security. Share your dreams and desires with your partner. Embrace the comfort of a lasting bond.
Gemini
Open up and share what's on your heart. Break down the walls and let love flow. Express your thoughts and emotions. Vulnerability leads to deeper connections.
Cancer
Deeply desire to make home feel like a love nest. Create a sanctuary of affection and warmth. Nurture your relationships with care and devotion. Love blossoms where you feel safe.
Leo
Priorities are shifting, but hold off on dramatic changes until after Venus retrograde. Reevaluate your heart's desires. Rediscover your true passions. Love will flourish in due time.
Virgo
An ex may try to reenter your life, but ensure they're the one you truly want. Reflect on past mistakes and lessons learned. Embrace self-love before committing again.
Libra
A friendship is looking mighty good for a future fling. Find love in unexpected places. Explore deeper connections with someone who understands your heart.
Scorpio
Feel the pangs of loss in love, but don't worry. An ex will return, bringing closure and healing. Embrace the opportunity for growth and transformation.
Sagittarius
Your future is set by your actions. Take charge of your love life. Embrace adventure and seek connections aligned with your dreams. Love follows your lead.
Capricorn
What you're missing out on in life may be unknown to you. Seek new experiences and love may surprise you. Embrace the unexpected and open your heart.
Aquarius
Improve your relationship by nurturing open communication. Express your needs and listen to your partner. Embrace compromise and understanding for a deeper bond.
Pisces
Forgive and forget someone who broke your heart. Release the pain and make space for new love. Embrace self-care and healing. Love will find its way back to you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.