Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For June 21

Love takes on new meaning for a few zodiac signs today thanks to the Moon opposite Saturn.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 20, 2023
Here are today's love horoscopes for all zodiac signs in astrology on June 21, 2023. Today the Moon will be in Leo, where Venus and Mars are in close relationship with each other. Find out how the planets opposite of stern and restrictive Saturn effects love and relationships this Wednesday.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 21, 2023:
Aries
It's the last day of the Sun in Gemini entering Cancer, so now your focus changes. Transform your home into a haven of love and safety; its warm embrace will draw people towards you, creating lasting connections and cherished moments.
Taurus
Engage in deep conversations that unlock the doors to intimacy. Listen with empathy, share your vulnerabilities, and cultivate a safe space where genuine connections and profound understanding can flourish.
Gemini
On the last day of the Sun in Gemini entering Cancer it's time for an honest conversation about money matters. Openly discuss financial goals, budgets, and values with your partner, fostering trust, transparency, and a solid foundation for shared prosperity.
Cancer
Realign your priorities, putting your love life in focus. Embrace meaningful connections, nurture existing relationships, and make time for romance, as love holds the key to harmony and fulfillment in all aspects of life.
Leo
Dwelling on the past hinders your present and future relationships. Let go of old wounds, embrace forgiveness, and focus on creating new memories, as the past should serve as lessons, not obstacles.
Virgo
During a breakup, cherish the support of friends. Their unwavering presence, empathy, and wise counsel will heal your heart, uplift your spirit, and guide you towards a brighter love-filled future.
Libra
While single and feeling desperate, channel your frustration into work you love. Embrace your passions, pour your energy into meaningful projects, and witness how your accomplishments boost your mood and self-esteem, attracting love naturally.
Scorpio
Deepen your connection by exploring spirituality with your partner. Discover shared beliefs, engage in meaningful rituals, and make dedicated time to nurture your spiritual connection, fostering harmony and growth in your relationship.
Sagittarius
Strengthen the intimacy of your relationship through small gestures of love. A gentle touch, a heartfelt note, or a spontaneous act of kindness can ignite a flame of connection, nurturing a bond that flourishes with affection and depth.
Capricorn
A thrilling new chapter begins as you encounter someone who resonates deeply within your heart. Trust your intuition; their presence feels like destiny, guiding you towards a lifelong love story.
Aquarius
Proactively nurture your relationship's health by addressing potential issues before they arise. Embrace the current harmony to strengthen communication, build trust, and develop strategies for navigating challenges, ensuring a resilient and thriving partnership.
Pisces
Embrace your inner romantic and infuse your love life with enchantment. Plan surprise dates, express affection through heartfelt gestures, and embrace spontaneity, creating a magical and unforgettable journey of love.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.