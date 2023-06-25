Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For June 26

Today we have a First Quarter Moon in Libra which prompts a sense of urgency on June 26. What will today bring for you? For a full reading, check out your Sun, Moon and rising sign, too.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Avoiding gossip is essential for maintaining healthy relationships. Refrain from spreading rumors, focus on positive conversations, redirect discussions to meaningful topics, practice empathy, and cultivate an environment of trust and respect.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

When sadness weighs you down, focus on self-care. Engage in activities that bring joy, connect with loved ones, practice gratitude, seek professional support, and remind yourself that brighter days lie ahead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings, though bittersweet, are blessings in disguise. They pave the way for new beginnings, growth, and self-discovery. Embrace the lessons learned, cherish memories, and welcome the fresh opportunities that await.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Feeling strongly about something is empowering. It ignites passion, fuels action, and drives positive change. Embrace your convictions, express them respectfully, and let your voice be a catalyst for progress.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Self-care is essential for overall well-being. Prioritize rest, nourish your body, engage in activities that bring joy, set boundaries, practice self-compassion, and prioritize mental and emotional health. You deserve to be cared for.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Writing the story you've been contemplating is an exhilarating journey. Give life to your ideas, craft compelling characters, build immersive worlds, and let your creativity soar. Share your unique voice with the world.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Facing problems head-on is empowering. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, analyze the situation, take decisive action, seek support when needed, and learn from each experience. Your resilience will prevail.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worry consumes energy and steals joy. Challenge worrisome thoughts, focus on the present, practice self-care, seek support, and cultivate a positive mindset. Trust that you can handle whatever comes your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Prayer is a powerful source of comfort and guidance. It connects us to something greater, offering solace, clarity, and a sense of peace. It brings hope and invites divine intervention into our lives.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Joy is a radiant emotion that uplifts and nourishes the soul. It emanates from within, embracing gratitude, connection, so for today, enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Getting organized is key to reducing stress and increasing productivity. Declutter, establish systems, prioritize tasks, and create a clear plan. Enjoy the benefits of efficiency, time management, and a sense of control.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friendships are precious bonds that enrich our lives. Nurture them with kindness, trust, and support. Celebrate shared moments, lend a listening ear, and cherish the gift of companionship throughout life's journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.