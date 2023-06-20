The Horoscope For June 21 Brings Courageous Energy To All Zodiac Signs

Summer is here, officially, and it's also the last day of Gemini season. The Sun enters the sweet sign of Cancer, which brings sensitivity and sentimentalness into our love lives. For most of us, we get a big boost of energy from the Moon in Leo. The Moon in Leo brings emotional courage, determination a dose of positivity into our lives.

We are mentally prepared to take a step in a new direction, and this is good news since we are between the New Moon over the weekend and the Quarter Moon coming up in Libra. Here's what to focus on today, June 21, based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun invigorates you with energy when it's in the zodiac sign of Leo. You'll feel energized today, so use this time to seize each moment. Start a new exercise routine and put your gym membership into good use. Start an exciting project that propels you into the spotlight. The stars are in your favor when the Sun is in Leo.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your unwavering tenacity propels you and your loved ones into a positive public light. Embrace opportunities that showcase your strengths and foster harmony within your family. Your steadfastness shines brightly for all to admire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, dive into uplifting literature that cultivates a mindset of growth and determination. Words have the power to shape your future. Seek positivity, absorb wisdom, and ignite your spirit for the amazing journey ahead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, treat yourself to something special that sparks conversation. Seek a quality item that aligns with your desires and needs. Stay within your budget, but don't settle. Find that perfect blend of utility and allure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, embrace your pride. It's not always negative. Your high standards push you to excel and be your best. Let your confidence shine, for it inspires others and propels you towards greatness. Embrace your lion-hearted spirit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, release the weight of grudges. While natural to hold on when forgiveness feels elusive, remember that letting go is crucial for your own growth. Free yourself from resentment and embrace the liberating power of moving forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, cultivate your social network wisely, for the right friendships pay dividends in the long run. Seek like-minded souls who align with your values and aspirations. Together, you'll create a harmonious tapestry of support and growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, hold steadfast to your values at work. Give your best, for it's a path to promotion. Embrace challenges and seek growth opportunities. As you remain true to your principles, success and recognition will come your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your hopes and dreams soar high. Embrace the wisdom of great thinkers, for studying their minds expands your own. Seek inspiration and knowledge, for it fuels your adventurous spirit and propels you towards boundless horizons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, share your blessings with others quietly. Generosity need not be proclaimed to the world. Find fulfillment in silently uplifting those in need, for true compassion is a humble act that enriches both giver and receiver.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, love and commitment beckon. Before embracing exclusivity, ensure a deep connection and shared values. Allow time for genuine understanding, emotional compatibility, and authentic communication. When the stars align, fearlessly embark on a beautiful journey of love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, unleash your tenacity towards a cherished goal. Stay focused and pour your heart into every endeavor. With unwavering dedication, you'll transcend boundaries and manifest dreams that ignite your soul's purpose. Embrace the power within.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.