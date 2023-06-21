3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unloved On June 22, During Moon Conjunct Mars

Somebody needs to give us a break today, because many of us are going to be feeling blue over the way things are working out in our lives. While not everything is falling apart on June 22, we may feel as though we've been 'selected' for depression. June 22 seems to be especially tiring, and for those of us who are prone to overreacting, the transit of Moon conjunct Mars will kick it up a notch, making three zodiac signs feel down, dejected and unloved. Are we really unloved? Not particularly, but that's not going to stop us from milking the bad feeling for all its worth.

So, it's not that we're on the prowl for a bad mood that is just waiting for us to get into; it's that we let a little bad mood because a big one, because on some weird level, it feels good. Yes, that's right; Moon conjunct Mars is the 'misery loves company' transit, and today is the day that we let ourselves indulge in all the misery our little black hearts can handle.

One of the reasons we let it all go today is because we KNOW this is a phase. And so, it become theatre, an act. We play the role of the sad sack, unloved person today because it's easier to sulk than it is to get over it...at least on this day, it is.

We feel unloved because we aren't getting the attention we want, and so we make a bigger deal out of it by pretending to ourselves that the entire world is against us. Poor, poor pitiful us and our excuse-giving Moon conjunct Mars transit, making it easy for us to pass the buck and blame the world, rather than take responsibility for where we're at today. Three signs will allow themselves this annoying indulgence today, because...we can't help it. We want it.

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on June 22:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a good chance that you've been fighting off the feeling of being unloved, but today gets you and you just don't have the energy to escape. What's going on today, June 22, is that you are feeling the pressure to be just like everybody else, even though it's YOU who is putting that pressure on yourself. You think that everyone on Earth has this glorious romantic life, and that you have, somehow, been slighted.

This sulky feelings comes to you via Moon conjunct Mars, as this is the transit that can take a Gemini and really push you to your limits. Unfortunately, your limits are pretty low down there and on this day, you'll feel as though you are the only person in the world that experiences this kind of feeling. Yes, we all have days like this, but don't let yourself go too far downhill over this one, Gemini. This will definitely pass.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can't help what you feel today, Cancer, because you just don't feel as though there's anyone out there whom you can turn to. It's June 22, and you were feeling so good, but as you know, you can be moody and temperamental, and when you have a transit such as Moon conjunct Mars to influence your mood, you can easily fall into the dark.

Today is all 'dark side' with you, and you know that you can't take it too seriously. You feel as though being in a dark, unloved mood is something that happens to you, perhaps more often than you'd like, but you still know that you always snap out of it. Today's transit of Moon conjunct Mars is pretty harsh on your mind and you will start to believe that you are friendless, or all alone in the world. Trust me...you're NOT.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because of a recent disagreement with your romantic partner, you have come to understand that there is no love in the world for you. Yes, you definitely do take it to the next level when it comes to drama, and today, June 22, will have you creating an entire theatrical experience for yourself where you get to sulk and bemoan your terrible fate. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you'll be in touch with this dramatic side of yourself and you will give in fully to it.

You WANT to be a brat today; you want to feel sorry for yourself and you want to believe that you are this unlovable abomination. At this rate, you might even want to write a book called, "The World's Most Unloved Person is Me.' The good part is that eventually you'll see how far you've taken it and you'll just bust out laughing. Nothing lasts forever, not even self-pity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.