3 Zodiac Signs Tell A Crush How They Feel On June 22, During The Moon Sextile Mars

It's Summertime and for many people, the concept of 'Summer Love' is all too real. This is when we find ourselves in situations that not only promote love, but put us in places where new people are all around us. We can't help but notice that the people in our immediate environment seem to be...attractive, and well, we might even feel as though 'game's on!'

Summer brings this out in us, and on June 22, 2023 during the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, approaching the people we start to have feelings for might be a fairly easy thing to do. This could be a great day for opening up and just...telling it like it is. We may feel impulsive and a big brave during Moon sextile Mercury, and for three zodiac signs, that could be the ice-breaker that leads to something big.

Is we are crushing on someone today, then some of us will also be expressing our feelings to said crush. We don't want another minute to slip by without saying what's on our minds, and that's mainly because today gives us the nerve to do so, and we may not feel as confident tomorrow.

Worrying about tomorrow isn't a big deal for the three zodiac signs that are most affected by Moon sextile Mercury, yet, the bouncy confidence that we have today feels almost unreal; it's as if we HAVE to act on it. We are also convinced that if we take our courage right up to the person we have a crush on, we can't help but succeed in convincing them that they should look at us, like us, fall in love with us.

On June 22, three signs will approach the person they have a crush on and they will toss aside their inhibitions and risk it all for the chance of finding and knowing love. Is it worth the risk? Of course it is! And on this day, these three signs will do what they need to do.

Three zodiac signs tel crush how they feel on June 22:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though you are one of the more confident of the zodiac signs, Aries, you aren't always sure if what you say to a person is the 'right thing' to say, but during the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, you'll bypass all doubts and you'll come right out with it. Today, June 22, is the day you'll end up telling the person you are with that your heart is way more into it than you originally thought and that this person means a lot to you, like...a lot.

You feel as though you have to get this off your chest because you don't want them to have a different impression of you, in fact, you want them to know your truth which is that you are falling madly in love with them and you aren't satisfied with keeping it cool or in the friend zone. You want it all, in your Aries way, and you will be brave enough to tell them this today, June 22.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This one seems like a no-brainer for you, Libra, as you feel very confident about getting your word-game together so that you can share what's on your mind with the person who is driving you crazy, love-wise. You have a major crush on someone and while you think they know it, and you feel that they, too, have one on you, you aren't satisfied with keeping it on a low flame.

It's time to turn the fire on, and during Moon sextile Mercury, you'll be well-equipped with the sweet nothings that will make whatever you tell them sound like honey dripping. You rely on self-confidence today, June 22, and you feel no fear. It's time to make this thing happen; you have your eyes on the prize and nothing is going to get in your way. Let the games begin!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have let this go too long and while it's been fun, this flirtation that you've been having with a certain someone, you feel it's time to take it to the next level. But, in order to do so, you have to feel them out just a little more to see if you both see eye to eye. On June 22, you will take advantage of the power that is afforded you by the transit Moon sextile Mercury, which will have you saying exactly what's on your mind to the person you are seriously crushing on big time. Why waste time, is your feeling...'let's do this.'

You want a future with this person, but you're not racing right into commitment; you simply want to take it 'out' of the crush zone and into the romantic possibility zone. You aren't racing things, but you are going to let them know how you feel today. You will more than likely see success as your plan is destined to work out for you.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.