Love Horoscope For June 18: The New Moon Opens The Door To A Fresh Start

We have a New Moon in Gemini which makes June 18, the perfect time to start over again love. Have you given up on dating? Maybe your relationship has felt a bit stale. The New Moon in Gemini promotes open-mindedness and emotional flexibility.

The Moon and Sun joining up in Gemini invite us to view these challenges as an opportunity to hit the restart button and figure out how to turn loneliness into romance. Here's what your love horoscope has to say about your love life, relationships, marriage, and more, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 18, 2023:

Aries

Today brings a fresh start and a different perspective. Relationships go through ups and downs, so it's important to have open and honest conversations when considering a breakup. Be kind, understanding, and true to yourself. This will lead to healing and new beginnings. Trust your heart and handle the situation with grace.

Taurus

Let go of expectations in love and experience freedom. Embrace the beauty of surrender, without preconceived ideas. Let love develop naturally and find the enchantment of acceptance and genuine connection.

Gemini

In love, take back control of your life. Embrace your independence and value your freedom. Let love be a complement, not a defining factor. Thrive as a strong individual and form connections that celebrate your uniqueness. Love without fear.

Cancer

Learn from the past's ashes, and wisdom emerges. Embrace love's lessons, heal with grace. Memories guide, not hinder. Forge a future of growth, a wiser heart prepared for new love.

Leo

Love takes an unexpected turn this week. You may be seeing someone in a new light and want to go from lovers to close friends. Be honest about what you're feeling and be respectful to the process. You've created history together. There's good in companionship, and being friends opens the door to a fresh journey together.

Virgo

Embrace new beginnings as a way to heal from love's challenges. Direct your energy towards a new job or side gig, allowing for self-discovery and personal growth. Through this journey, reclaim your identity and experience the liberating power of transformation.

Libra

Find comfort in the embrace of spirituality. Attend church, fostering faith and connection. Consider joining a singles' group, open to unexpected encounters. When you and a potential mate are on the same page, you form a close bond and your hearts align easily. Your relationship becomes a sacred space and haven for friendship — and ove.

Scorpio

As your perspective shifts, hidden truths are revealed about your partner, and some of them may be dealbreakers. Can you work it out? Maybe, or maybe not. Either way, it's time to create distance to safeguard your heart and to see things for what they are. Acknowledge the mismatch and trust your intuition.

Sagittarius

Love is on the horizon, Sagittarius. Existing relationships can deepen. The New Moon opens doors for commitment. Consider recommitting and fostering love's joy. Explore the possibilities ahead. Embrace the opportunity.

Capricorn

It's important to have a meaningful conversation with your partner. Today's New Moon invites you to assess the status of your relationship and make any necessary adjustments. Take the opportunity to discuss how things are going and work together to make positive changes for growth and harmony.

Aquarius

Be intentional when it comes to love. Keep love alive through planned action that you know will pull the heart strings of your partner. Put in the effort to nurture the spark of romance. Cultivate communication, adventure, and connection. Embrace the power of intention to sustain the vibrancy of your relationship.

Pisces

It's time to have fun and try something non-traditional and even childlike with your partner. Create an indoor adventure, just for two. Build a blanket fort, indulge in a movie marathon, cook a gourmet meal, or dance under fairy lights. Turn your home into a magical haven of joy and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.