A Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, June 17, 2023

Today all tarot cards are in the upright position, and most of us received a Major Arcana card from the deck. Today, we are focused on our actions and how we can respond to the influences in our lives. Here's how today's tarot horoscope interprets today's energy for your zodiac sign on June 17.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is available to you each day. So take risks, Aries. Learn from failures, set clear goals, work hard, stay persistent, adapt, seek growth, practice gratitude, manage time, focus, embrace challenges, celebrate success, and never stop learning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You feel caught between desire and reality when it comes to love. You might even be torn between what you want and what you have. Seek clarity, communicate honestly, and follow your heart's true desires while considering the consequences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you living someone else's dream? This card denotes that you are bound by another's burdens, like The Hanged Man. Don't stop your own happiness. Break yourself free and reclaim your independence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

With the Judgement card, listen to your wisdom because common sense matters. Balancing logic and intuition, tap into your emotional intelligence to make positive choices that guide you towards a life of purpose and fulfillment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're confused, Leo, and what's making your life a bit complicated is love. There's an emotional connection with a person you care about but things aren't how you want them to be. You're comparing them to someone from the past, and it's hurting both of you in this relationship

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're happy, but a part of you is remembering how sad you used to be. Instead of feeling guilty for having it so good now, count your blessings. You can be successful and keep improving in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You're bolder than ever. You can say what you mean and say it in a way that produces results. You have earned the right to push the limits of a situation and it's important for you to not be timid when you need to be strong.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always there for you. Even when you don't feel its presence in your life there are signs and signals everywhere each day communicating to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are ready for a vacation. It's time for you to relax and be alone in your thoughts. You long to be somewhere with your books, and journals and away from the computer. It's time to celebrate some peace and quiet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair but today things turn in your favor. You have been striving to win a difficult court case and it looks like a loophole is there for you to use to your advantage.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Someone older than you may need some one-on-one time with you. Make a date night to go out with a parent or grandparent or even a mentor. Spending time with people who have lived a little longer than you have is a wonderful way to hear their stories and learn from their experiences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You've been overthinking and now you're a bit confused. Step back and assess the situation fully. You don't have to have all the answers right away. It's good to take your time and figure things out without worrying so much.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.