A Timely Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 16

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Good things happen to those who wait. The universe is hard at work helping your dreams come true. Ask for what you want, Aries, and be sure that you will get it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

In the face of challenges, choose to stay positive and embrace a perspective that sees life through a prism of brightness. It fuels resilience, fosters gratitude, and attracts boundless opportunities for growth and happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Being patient prevents hasty actions. It gives time for careful thinking, wise choices, and a better chance at success. Patience helps us navigate life with clarity and purpose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Talent is a gift, but perseverance is the key to unlocking its full potential. With hard work and determination, one can transform talent into extraordinary achievements, reaching new heights of success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Allowing your softer side to shine doesn't make you weak; it shows strength and vulnerability. Embracing empathy and openness fosters deeper connections, understanding, and a more compassionate world for everyone involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Embarking on a new project fills our hearts with exhilaration, as we seize the opportunity to turn our dreams into reality. The journey begins, brimming with hope, passion, and the promise of fulfillment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

We have big dreams and a strong desire to explore what lies ahead. Embracing the unknown opens up limitless possibilities, allowing us to create an extraordinary future beyond our wildest imagination.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Stand strong, unyielding to the pressures of conformity. Embrace your individuality, for true strength lies in staying true to yourself. Let your inner voice guide you, paving the path to authenticity and personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Being an introvert has its merits, providing valuable opportunities for self-reflection, deep thinking, and creative pursuits. Embracing solitude allows for personal growth, inner peace, and a deeper understanding of oneself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Navigating legal matters can make you feel insecure and unprotected, yet trusting in the process is vital. Believing that justice will prevail brings solace, ensuring that the system works towards our ultimate well-being and fairness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Experiencing betrayal can shatter trust, revealing someone's inability to be reliable. Acknowledging disappointment is an opportunity to protect ourselves and cultivate relationships built on authenticity and integrity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

When others cause trouble, it's important not to blame yourself for not foreseeing it. Instead, focus on learning and growing, recognizing that trust can be tested, but self-forgiveness leads to healing and resilience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.