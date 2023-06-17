3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Great Day On June 18, 2023

There's a message for everyone in astrology including the three zodiac signs that have the best horoscopes on June 18, 2023. Today is a Moon-beaming day with the new Moon in Gemini. So if you feel a bit of Moon madness striking you, blame it on the Moon.

Some of you will be prone to drinking too much alcohol while fraternizing with your friends. You can shift this energy to dancing and frolicking if you want. Monday won't care about your feelings, regardless of what you do today.

The transiting Moon will enter Cancer today. So some of you will feel divided about whether to stay inside or have fun outside. Earth signs will experience this more than the other zodiacs. Just be careful of Moon trine Saturn and Moon square Neptune. Some of you may get lulled into oversharing sensitive information or get too pally with a superior or authority figure. It will lead to problems in the future.

Also, some of you will feel extra frisky today with Mars and Venus in Leo. So if you have someone to share this Moon madness with, that's great! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 18.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 18:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, good fortune will bless you today, but in a hidden way. As in, other people won't know it has happened. For some of you, this will be a surprise proposal from your significant other to marry them. For others, it can be an email from a potential employer congratulating you on getting a new job. Some of you will experience this good luck in a weird way where you will directly witness someone making the worst mistake of their life because their eyes are closed to reality, which will give you the conviction not to do the same.

Mars in Leo is your main benefactor today, even if you don't feel it. Leo is usually in your zodiac sign's blind spot. With Mars' positive connection to Chiron in Aries, you will feel like you are nearing a much-needed closure in your life. Some of you have been working hard, alone or with a therapist, to get to this point. Congratulations are in order!

Also, if you need to keep your private life private (which is true for most of us), don't overthink this need, even if you share most secrets with your partner or best friend. Trust the timing. Your intuition is onto something. When the time is right, you will let them know.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a great day for you if you are traveling or on vacation. Your heart will feel at ease and suddenly realize why you needed this excursion so much better still if you are with your significant other. A lot of your wounds from the past are being healed right now. The new Moon in Gemini tonight is a good time to lay the old devils to rest and start something new. If you feel called to, write down everything you want to say to those who won't listen and who hurt you, and then burn that paper to end your ties with them. Just make sure you do this in a fire-safe place!

Interestingly, once the transiting Moon moves into Cancer, a lot of you will feel like a burden is being lifted from your shoulders. You may even become really clear about what to do next, especially about a romantic relationship. Those of you who are related to Cancer or have Cancer in your life need to watch out for fated incidents happening when you are with this person.

Mars conjunct Lilith in Leo will make many of you feel vindicated today. Your inner rebel was ridiculed when you were younger. The times are proving you right and them wrong. Venus in Leo will also make the day really good for romantic dalliances for the singles. Just try not to drink too much alcohol lest you forget the good time you had!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's energy is very love and relationship-focused for you. Some of you may have some special time planned with your significant other or be on vacation right now. This energy is also highlighting your family ties. Don't forget your roots. Sun in Gemini quincunx Pluto in Capricorn can upset your family if you forget to prioritize them and spend all your free time focusing on yourself or your romantic partner. Even a phone call can satiate this need for connection.

Moon in Cancer and Chiron in Aries is now not favorably placed for Capricorn. Somehow, this connection is helping bring the darkness to the surface so you can clear it out of your psyche. Now's the time to work on your baggage and stop letting the past haunt you. You are stronger than you think.

Some of you will benefit from a green tea ritual to help you ground yourself in the present moment and separate the good from the bad. Pale blue crystals and onyx are also helpful stones for you right now.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.