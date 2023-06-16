3 Zodiac Signs Will Have An Amazing Day On June 17

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 17. first, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today will be a great day for most of you. Especially if you recently closed a toxic chapter and are looking forward to starting something new. The winds of inspiration are on your side, especially if you are in your early 20s (or younger) or you consider yourself a newbie at something.

Sun and Moon in Gemini are the main astrological energies today. We are leading up to a New Moon tomorrow. So today's a great day to plan a ritual or bookmark a Moon meditation you want to do tomorrow. Since the cycle is about to end, it's also a great time for cord-cutting and releasing rituals. For those of you who want to rid yourself of negative energies, a saltwater bath will help you unwind and do that at this time.

If you want to meet up with friends today, go for it! Sun sextile Mars is excellent energy for having fun together and enjoying some good laughs. Some of you may even feel very productive today. Don't get pressured into socializing with your workmates if you don't want to. Sun and Chiron don't have a great relationship today. You may reveal secrets you don't want to or get drawn into another's drama. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 17.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 17:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The energies are all over the place today for you, Leo. You are still on the best horoscopes list because you have the power to write your destiny today. Mars conjunct Lilith conjunct Pallas are your main propellers today. So regardless of whether you walk alone or have many people on your side, there's no stopping you now. Even Pluto in Capricorn will take a backseat today and be in observation mode.

Some of you are dealing with a painful romance. The highs of the rollercoaster make you stick around despite all the signs that you should walk away. Venus in Leo is asking you to uphold your esteem at this time and stop being a fool for someone who doesn't deserve your extraordinary love and energy. Their biases are not your problem. You don't need to prove yourself to them, regardless of how "important" many people may think they are.

This is especially true if you are stuck in a third-party situation or manipulated into being a part of a polyamorous relationship even though you are monogamous. This energy will come to a head in the next few days when the transiting Moon moves into Leo. If you feel called to, do an incense-clearing ritual at home to ward off negativity and let positive forces come into your life. You can even place a mound of salt at the four corners of your home to keep toxic energies away.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is an absolutely excellent day for you, Virgo. Especially if you have a road trip planned or are heading outside for some fun time with friends or just solo. You will even experience a lot of kindness and courtesy if you fly abroad for a vacation. Just make sure you are charitable in whatever way you can so the positive energy keeps cycling all around.

Ceres is about to move out of Virgo into Libra. So take advantage of the last few days it's here and make a positive difference in your loved ones' lives. Even a communal meal can be healing for the spirit. Just be careful of the Ceres opposite-Neptune dynamic. Scammers and those with ill intentions can take advantage of your giving nature and charity.

Overall though, the day will be really good for you. You can embellish it however you like. Or just stay indoors and enjoy some rest time. If anyone questions your devotion to them, your family, or your work, remind them that everyone needs time to rest and recuperate. Don't let petty mind games drag you down.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The energy today is a carryover from yesterday, Sagittarius. So if you haven't already, read yesterday's best horoscopes and scroll down to Sagittarius. Now's the time to be patient and ask yourself who your allies are and what you want to accomplish in life. A journaling exercise will benefit you tremendously today, but only if you feel called to do it. You can also use today's energy to manifest your desires through scripting.

Sun square Neptune and Ceres may not directly impact you, but you will come across many people today and in the next few days who will show you the importance of staying grounded and backing yourself when no one supports you. Sun square Neptune can also reveal a collective delusion that has taken hold of everyone, which your intuition is trying to warn you against.

Trust your instincts even if they think you are not progressive. The pitfalls will become obvious over the next few months to years. Also, today's a great day to make a best friend or a pet friend know you love them. A stroll outside or a short overnight trip is also a great idea for some of you. Do what feels right to you.

