June 17 Horoscopes Are 'Frustrating' For 3 Zodiac Signs

What we're going to learn today is that when Saturn goes retrograde, we take notice. That's what's happening today, and while all of us will be feeling it, three zodiac signs will take the hint all the way home. We are looking at the adverse effects of Saturn energy and how this can throw us way off-course in almost every area of our lives.

Saturn retrograde doesn't ruin lives, but it will place us in frustrating situations that make us take things very seriously, and being that it's the middle of the Summer, we are not into being all that serious. So, in a way, Saturn retrograde is like the ultimate summertime buzzkill. Ah well.

This works in our lives because we may feel extremely confident about something but can't move forward until we deal with the hundred million details that stand in the way. It's as if our lives become a part of the bureaucracy. We are waiting in lines, filling out forms, looking for approval, and all of it seems like so much time wasting — yet, it cannot be avoided.

The grind of life demands attention during Saturn retrograde, which means if we're having a blast, something will come along and burst that bubble. Why? Because it can. That's where the frustration comes in. There doesn't seem to be any good solid reason for the upset, and we won't be able to escape it. Grrrrr.

Three zodiac signs will be particularly ticked off by the introduction of Saturn retrograde on June 17, 2023. We didn't want to ignore the rules; we just wanted fun. But 'fun' seems to be a thing that depends on whether or not we can pass the tests that allow us to have that fun, and the more we go on at this rate, the less fun it all seems. Which zodiac signs will find June 17, 2023, annoying and prohibitive thanks to the Saturn retrograde?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 17:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not that today brings you any kind of extra toil or bother, but it's that nothing seems to change in your life, and you desperately need excitement. The Summer is here, and you want to be more involved in the events and excitement you believe are all around you, and still, there you are, trapped in some situation that doesn't allow you to leave ... which is more than likely a work-related situation.

During Saturn retrograde, you'll feel bored and antsy as if your life is passing you by, and you know that you certainly do have the nerve to change things but that those nagging rules and regulations are keeping you in place as if this is all some kind of prison sentence that you must fulfill. You feel annoyed and anxious during this first day of the Saturn retrograde, and while you'll lose nothing, you will feel as though life is just passing you by.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You spend much time waiting for the moment when you can just relax. You work hard knowing that the end of the day will bring you the creature comforts you desire, and so much of your day can just collapse into the comfort of knowing you have nothing left to do. That's all you want; the freedom to just 'blob.' This day will teach you that nothing comes easy, not even 'downtime.'

You've got the onset of the Saturn retrograde over you, and what it's doing to you today is instilling in you the nagging nonstop thoughts of worry and concern. Today brings you the idea that you left something out and needs to be tended to ... or else. Or else what, though? Saturn retrograde plays with your mind so much that it doesn't let you relax into your well-deserved relaxation time. Now that's a real drag for you, as this is all you want — time off.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here's a day that makes you feel as though you should have been more prepared, as so many 'little things' seem to be calling for your attention due to the idea that you must have rushed through whatever they are to get where you are today. The Saturn retrograde comes in strong for you and affects you greatly as it prevents you from moving forward what makes this extra crappy is that you had big plans for today, and there is no way those plans can take place now.

It seems that in the recent past, you made a tiny mistake that you thought would never again see the light of day, but on June 17, during the Saturn retrograde, that tiny little mistake is now a glaring, gaping hole in your playlist. It's not going away until you rectify the situation. Taking care of business might be your everyday specialty, but on this day, it's not what you had in mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.