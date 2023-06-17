3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With A Friend On June 18, During The New Moon In Gemini

Here we are, and it's the start of a new cycle, and with it comes change and new beginnings. With our New Moon in Gemini, we will be experiencing a change in an entirely new way. A positivity surge comes with this particular transit, and on June 18, 2023, we're going to see how it transforms us and how we perceive the relationships we are in. Friendships may turn into romances during the New Moon in Gemini, and for certain zodiac signs, this may become one of the highlights of the summer.

What's beautiful about falling in love with a friend is that suddenly, and out of nowhere, our feelings become heightened, and even if we have been in a platonic friendship with this person for a long time, we are now inspired to see it differently.

One thing that moves us to fall in love with our friends is wanting more out of life and knowing that if more is what we want, we should adapt to what we already know is positive. In other words, if we feel safe and happy with a friend that has always been there for us, then the spark of love will ignite for this person ... during the New Moon in Gemini, we aren't searching for love in all the wrong places. We know exactly where to turn for it, and it is in our trusted friendships.

Falling in love with a friend is not as radical as it sounds. In fact, wouldn't it be best to fall in love with someone we already know and trust, especially if that person has proved themselves good to us? When we fall in love with a friend, we have basically 'vetted' that person ahead of time, and if we manage to find ourselves on the verge of romance with them, we will happily take the plunge. Which zodiac sign will fall in love with a friend during the New Moon in Gemini?

Three zodiac signs fall in love with a friend on June 18, during the New Moon:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing that will ring true for you during the New Moon in Gemini, it is that you feel good about what's going to happen, and what's happening is that you are falling in love with a close friend of yours. You think it is coming from them too, and while the two of you have never trespassed over that border, you can't help but feel as though something romantic is brewing between you — and honestly, it feels good and very exciting.

Something happened during a recent communication, and it's brought the two of you together. It's as if you crossed a hurdle that other friends don't allow each other, yet the two of you feel the gates have just opened up, and whatever is on the other side is something you are both ready to find out. During the New Moon in Gemini, love will take on a new form, and you will be thrilled by it, as there are so many places the two of you can go together once you both realize what's happening to you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All you've ever needed is that special person who understands you and someone you understand. On June 18, you will see an opening into a friendship that may lead to romantic vistas. This excites you as you don't feel particularly inhibited by rules. During the New Moon in Gemini, you will see a friend of yours in a particularly new light, and it will be thrilling to you because that light reveals something about them that is alluring and scintillating.

Wow, so that's how it's going to be, eh? You will fall in love with your friend during the New Moon in Gemini because you have picked up on the fact that they have fallen in love with you, and suddenly there's a new dynamic at play, and you love it. No, you adore it with all of your beings because this is how you like to live your life: on your terms. You will fall for whomever you wish, and today marks a new beginning.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're not just under the influence of the New Moon in Gemini today, Pisces. You've also got the Saturn retrograde, letting you know that if you're feeling something, you had better weigh it for its value. This means your feelings for your friend may be more serious than you've given yourself credit for. It's time to figure out what you want to do with this love. Is your friend someone who can accept your love in return?

On June 18, you will fall in love with your friend, but because you don't want your heart broken or to find out that they are not interested, you will have to take it slow and find out what they feel for you in return. So, today lets you feel good about love and life, but during the Saturn retrograde, you need to feel out of your territory. There's a good chance your friend will open to your feelings, although it is you who falls, and not necessarily them. It's OK. The friendship remains, no matter what.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.