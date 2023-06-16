Saturn Retrograde May Trigger Trust Issues In 3 Zodiac Signs On June 17

If ever there were a transit that existed solely to ruin our fun, it's that of Saturn retrograde, and while it may not be personal, it's certainly going to be the downer of the day ... and the summer. This transit tells us that while Saturn is doing its thing, we must understand that all bets are off when planning. We may 'think' we can ignore it, but on June 17, 2023, we'll notice how this first day of Saturn retrograde sets us up for what's to come.

We will definitely all feel that nagging sense of responsibility, but what's happening today is that it comes with the accompanying sense of distrust. We just don't know who we can trust right now because everything feels so out of whack.

Three zodiac signs will take this feeling all the way home, and on June 17, we will want to pull away from friends, family and romantic partners simply because everybody seems like a distraction ... and not a good one.

The kind of distrust that we feel today isn't personal. We're not looking at our friends as if they are secretly our enemies ... what we ARE doing is not trusting the idea that they can do what is needed today. If that need has anything to do with fulfilling responsibility, then we are doubly against them. We don't believe in other people today because ... what if they mess up? Then we're stuck even further in this Saturn retrograde trap.

If there were a sentence that could describe what Saturn retrograde would bring to the three zodiac signs today, it would be, "Let me do it myself." We don't want help because we don't trust anyone else could handle it. We don't look down on others during Saturn retrograde, but we don't want their input because we don't trust that they can take care of things as well as we can ... and we're already doubting ourselves. A day of distrust is a rough day, indeed, especially for these three zodiac signs.

Saturn retrograde may trigger trust issues in three zodiac signs on June 17:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everything about you says, go go go, and so much of that is because you're still in your Sun season of Gemini, and you feel pretty productive and able during this time. With Saturn retrograde on high, it's as if all you foresee for yourself in terms of production and ability is now something you have to work extra hard for, and what will be noticeable during this day, June 17, is that you can't trust the people in your life to help you get through it.

You just don't think they have what it takes to cope with the enormity of what's on your agenda. With the Saturn retrograde making everything just that little bit more serious than it needs to be, you'll feel that the only way you'll get through this day is if you trust your judgment and back off from the help of others. Your feeling is that 'they just don't know,' and how can you trust that?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you want to happen is for your well-laid plans to become upset. If you are even to salvage all your work to get those plans in motion during Saturn retrograde, you won't trust that anyone in your life can be a part of it. They can help on another day, or they can come in a be a part of it all when you're ready, but on June 17, you feel as though you're the only possible candidate to get the job done, whatever that job may be.

You are not fond of the vibe that comes with Saturn retrograde, as it's strict and must go according to the rules. However, if something needs attention, you'd rather it be you who tend to these rules, as the idea of trusting someone else to do the job for you is simply out of the question. Saturn retrograde reveals your distrusting side; you can do it alone.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While trust isn't in your deck of cards today, anger is, and you may find that the Saturn retrograde doesn't just affect your sense of trust. It warps your idea of what you believe is supposed to be happening today. You may wake up on June 17, raring to go and feeling very positive about the outcome you see in your mind. The only problem is that unexpected obstacles are popping up today, attached to people and their plans, which differ from yours.

You want things to go your way today, but you are being forced to play nice with others, which is not part of the plan. You want others to back off because they don't know what you want, and you can't trust that whatever it is that they'll bring to the table even slightly resembles what you wanted this day to get.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.