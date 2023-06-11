Today's Love Horoscope For June 12, 2023

Today the Sun is in Gemini and Pluto now pushes us to return to a few things we left undone as it has moved back into Capricorn for the last time in our lifetime. How does this intense energy affect your relationships? Your astrology forecast for June 12, can help us understand it all.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 12, 2023:

Aries

Aries, fierce and passionate, love compels you to make brave choices. Embrace vulnerability, risking it all for your relationship's growth. Sacrifice brings soul-deep connection, solidifying love's fiery embrace. Embrace the flame, Aries.

Taurus

Taurus, amidst the hallowed halls of knowledge, destiny whispers your name. College or university unveils a romantic encounter, igniting sparks of intellectual affinity. Embrace the allure, Taurus, for love's sweetest lessons await.

Gemini

Gemini, the keeper of twin souls, a secret yearning resides within. In this delicate dance, keep your heart's whisper hidden for now. Time shall reveal when to share, unveiling love's enchantment. Trust the cosmic script, Gemini.

Cancer

Cancer, tender and intuitive, love strikes like moonlit magic. Prepare for the unexpected, as a sudden romance unfurls, embracing your heart with a tidal wave of emotions. Surrender, Cancer, for destiny beckons love's divine surprise.

Leo

Leo, majestic and radiant, love's lesson beckons. Embrace growth by nurturing a healthier partnership. Cultivate self-awareness, compassion, and compromise, igniting a bond of profound harmony. Shine, Leo, as a beacon of love's transformative power.

Virgo

Virgo, meticulous and discerning, love brings an enchanting surprise. In the tapestry of your relationship, a romantic thread weaves its way, unraveling hidden desires and unveiling unexpected joys. Embrace the magic, Virgo, for love's surprises are blessings in disguise.

Libra

Libra, the scales of love tilt towards a wondrous revelation. A whisper within, resonating deep, declares readiness to embrace a new chapter. The cosmic symphony sings, for a precious bundle of love awaits.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the alchemist of love, dive deeper into the depths of connection. Unveil hidden layers, as a profound revelation unveils, igniting intimacy anew. Embrace the power of discovery, Scorpio, for love's mysteries deepen bonds beyond measure.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, wanderer of hearts, love's path leads to a radiant union. The stars align, guiding your hand to choose symbols of eternal devotion. Embrace the journey, Sagittarius, as love's golden promise awaits.

Capricorn

Capricorn, steadfast and resilient, love's mending touch soothes a wounded heart. From the ashes of a breakup, rise stronger and wiser. Embrace healing, Capricorn, as love's lessons pave the way for a triumphant rebirth.

Aquarius

Aquarius, harbinger of change, love beckons you to sever ties with the past. Embrace liberation, for cutting cords brings newfound freedom. Trust the cosmos, Aquarius, as love's liberation paves the path to a brighter horizon.

Pisces

Pisces, keeper of compassion, love's gentle currents guide you. From the ashes of a romance, a new bond emerges. Embrace healing, for friendship blooms where love once thrived. Embrace the journey, Pisces, as love's evolution brings solace and connection.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.