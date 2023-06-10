3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes On June 12 - 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for June 12 - 18, 2023. Before we get to them, here's the message of the week for everyone. Speak your mind and express yourself. You have a lot of incredibleness hiding inside of you. The way you choose to do this is up to you. Don't take the harsh words of others to your heart.

Sometimes people tear others down when they are trapped inside as well. They don't like feeling inadequate, so they like to surround themselves with inadequate people or force others to become inadequate. Some of you have a lot of artistic talent. The world deserves to see it. Sun square Neptune is putting you at a creative crossroads at this time.

Also, if you are fighting with your parents or some authority figure, remind yourself that you are not a child. Sometimes we fall back on childhood behaviors in such circumstances. The only way to grow up is to assert that you are an adult. Moon square Pluto can make this hard to do. With practice, nothing in the world can be achieved. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 12 - 18, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The week will be pretty good for you, Capricorn. You will feel relaxed and at your best. You won't feel the need to rush anything or stress too much. A lot of you have made some careful decisions in the past that are helping you move at a steady pace at this time. Pluto trine Mercury and Neptune are now positioning you as a leader whose words can sway people's hearts and make them join a cause. It doesn't have to be a social cause. It can be in any sphere of life. You can gather all the necessary allies if you don't speak too much.

A leader doesn't always explain all the fine details to every follower. Most of them don't have the skills you do. Nor would they understand every minutia. They can see the overarching vision and will support you as you progress. Just be aware of your expenses and investments this week. Life is not an infinite money glitch. The universe helps those who help themselves.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The beginning of the week will be pretty good for you as the transiting Moon moves through Aries. Even when the Moon conjuncts with Chiron, the asteroid of wounds, the trine aspects with Mars and Venus will instill in you a can-do attitude. You won't want to mope around but take action to right many wrongs. Some of you may experience this in your love life, especially if you feel like you are still hung over an ex or need closure from something that happened in the past.

Chiron sextile Sun will also make this week a fated one of sorts. You will feel very clear-headed about where you want to go and what you want to accomplish. You will also know the sacrifices you must make on this path. Overall, you will feel very charged and ready this week. Just remember: doubting yourself is normal from time to time. It's a sign of humility and makes you aware of potential mistakes. If someone tries to fill doubts inside your mind without offering any constructive advice on overcoming those hurdles, they aren't your friend.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week will be all about love for you, Leo. Not just romantic but also platonic. Some of you will reconnect with your family or teachers from the past. Others of you have something new to look forward to. With Mars in Leo and Venus getting closer every day, if you feel your charm is at its all-time best right now, this is why. Speak your mind and be generous where you can. You have a lot of people in your corner, whether they have made it known to you or not.

Some of you will also feel very chatty this week, mainly when the transiting Moon moves through Gemini and conjuncts with Sun in Gemini. Many personal or work-related projects will get done easily and with input from various people. Most of you won't experience anything dramatic in your work life. You will have to fend off some drama in your personal life, especially if you know someone who holds a grudge against you.

The end of the week will be weird for you, though. Moon in Cancer often creates emotional issues inside of you that you cannot peg to anything concrete if you can. Try to keep a low profile over the weekend, especially Sunday, lest you do something you regret later.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.