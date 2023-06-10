5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have Incredibly Lucky Horoscopes The Week Of June 12 - 18

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in the week of June 12 - 18, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the lucky message of the week for everyone. "Thunder over Fire" is the i-ching hexagram this week. It literally means abundance. So even if you are not one of the lucky five zodiacs on the list, you can rest assured that your efforts will be rewarded by the universe this week.

Those of you who are single parents need to hear this. Ask for help where you can. But listen to your gut if it tells you that you will bring trouble to yourself if you don't avoid someone specific. Red flags are a real thing.

Also, weight loss regimes are not a thing of the past. This can be a literal or metaphorical message. It's asking you to understand that despite the modern times, you will sometimes feel stuck in the dark ages. It's up to all of us to be the change we want to see in the world. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of June 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Key Phrase: Lucky intuition

Trust your intuition at all costs this week, Goat. You will seriously avoid a fatal problem or something that is incredibly toxic. This is especially true for those in competitive sports or participating in something involving a panel of judges or a jury this week.

Opposing opinions may make you want to tear out your hair, but you are being asked to hold your counsel. Your luck this week depends on prudence and patience. Also, if you feel called to, an incense ritual will help you now, even if it's just to clear out the negativity and usher in some good energy. Every little thing will help at this time.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Key Phrase: Lucky first steps

Snake, if you are starting something new or have the option to, luck is on your side no matter which path you decide to take. You are a powerhouse at this time. The universe has cleared the path forward for you, for the most part. Of course, there will be some challenges eventually. But at this time, you will mostly experience smooth sailing. This can be a literal message for some of you, especially if you are going on a cruise this week or dealing with waterways and oceans.

Carry a sodalite crystal with you if you need help staying clear-headed at this time. You may even benefit from eating a banana. This last bit probably sounded strange, but potassium is really good for you.

3. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Key Phrase: Justice served!

Monkey, if you are involved with the justice system at any time, the week will be pretty good for you concerning that. Don't celebrate too early, though. Things can change next week. This small victory will help you. Some of you are second-guessing yourself at this time. Don't do it! You are more capable than you think you are. It's time for a big self-esteem boost and a solid self-care routine. Practice journaling or daily affirmations to help you overcome this hurdle. You can even plug in your headphones and listen to a calming meditation before sleeping. Planetary frequencies can aid your manifestations at this time.

4. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Key Phrase: Blank slate

The universe is giving you a blank slate this week, Rooster. You can choose to write whatever you want at this time. It's up to you. Just map into your heart and ask yourself what you truly want. A journaling practice will help you greatly at this time. Some of you may even figure out something that has been bothering you for a while. It can literally be a math problem for some of you. However, it can also be an issue at your workplace or logistics-related.

If you feel called to, light an incense at your altar or near an open window this week. Orange essential oils and rose fragrances will be helpful for you at this time. Even a salt bath will do you a lot of good.

5. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Key Phrase: Measured luck

Horse, your luck this week depends on a choice. Either you can stay exactly where you are and allow things to stagnate, or you can be the lightning rod in your life and shake things up for the better. How this applies to your life will be unique to every single one of you. Your luck depends on this. The universe won't rush you even if you postpone the decision. However, if you truly want change, something has to change within.

If you feel called to, start a gratitude journal this week and write three things you are grateful happened to you during the day at the end of each night before bed. The positivity will bring you some much-needed peace at this time.

