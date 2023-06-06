Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For June 7, 2023

Life can feel harder than it has to be when we are in a transition period. As a result, there are questions we would like to have answered, and that's where the tarot horoscope readings become most helpful. Even if your tarot horoscope doesn't seem to fit a situation today, amazingly it often reveals a truth that takes effect during the week or a time period of your life. Whatever your question is at this time, today's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is insightful and useful. Here's your message for June 7, 2023, by zodiac sign using a Major or Minor Arcana card from the deck.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

If you have been overly focused on one area of your life more than others, this tarot card reminds you to diversify your interests. While it is nice to be an expert in a particular area of your life, it's also a good idea to dabble in new things to keep things interesting.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are patient and kind, Taurus, which can be a good thing, but in the extreme, it can also become an obstacle to your happiness. The Hanged Man tarot card is a reminder that waiting for others to give you permission can be a foolish thing to do. Give yourself the permission you feel you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You can overthink things in your life, but there comes a time and place when you need to listen to your gut. You have to follow your heart, Gemini. Others may not walk the same path as you, and that's why it's more important to let your heart lead the way than to follow the advice of others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are emotionally intelligent and that can be your superpower today. You can cry if you need to or feel grief over something you've gone through recently. Feeling emotions is not a sign of weakness, but that you're comfortable sitting in your emotions without becoming dominated by them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may feel a bit suspicious of someone for no reason at all. The fact that there is no proof of your gut instincts doesn't mean you have to pretend you don't sense something at all. Be patient, Leo. What you need to know may come up for you sooner than later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is not always handed to you. Today you need to go out in the world to create the blessings you desire. Be opportunistic. Look for the areas of life that are open and receptive to you and then walk into the door that opens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

If you have a legal matter you're dealing with, you will see things sway more to your side than another's. This is not the time to stop or give up on what you feel is unfair treatment toward you. Instead, hang in there and wait until the end to receive your retribution.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some days new is not always better. Today it might make more sense to keep things as they are. What has been tested, tried, and true can work out better for your situation. In other words, if it isn't broken don't fix it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You have a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to share. Don't be stingy with what you know. Today you might be invited to teach a class or you may decide to offer one to people who have expressed an interest to learn from you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Tough times mean you have to be both resilient and persistent. Today you might feel tempted to give up and quit. Rather than let negative emotions push you to throw in the towel, stay strong. You're so close to victory.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Your patience is not going to be a waste of your time. Today you may question every decision you've made, but when you least expect it, there will be a point that proves it was all worth it. You don't want to miss out on that beautiful moment. You've earned it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

You're never too late to make the right decisions and change the course of your life. Endings are nothing more than an opportunity to start all over again. You're at the perfect place in life where you can choose to follow any path you want to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.