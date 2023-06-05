Today's Tarot Horoscope For June 6, 2023

Here's what your tarot horoscope for June 6, 2023, has in store for your day based on the Major and Minor arcana cards. Today's card reading is influenced by the Moon in Capricorn and the Sun in Gemini.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You may come across as unbending, but today, remember the power of flexibility. Embrace the winds of change and open your mind. Release rigidity, for true strength lies in adaptability and the ability to see new perspectives. Seek harmony.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It can be incredibly frustrating when you find yourself waiting for others to take necessary actions. In such situations, it's important to prioritize your own life and well-being. Don't hesitate to detach yourself from a problem that has the potential to bring you down. Stepping away is often the best course of action to safeguard your own mental and emotional state.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

While the concept of thinking outside the box may sound great in theory, there is often a part of us that resists letting go of familiar knowledge. This is especially true if you consider yourself an expert in a particular field and desire to be recognized for your expertise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor card advises vigilance, empowering you to assert boundaries. Guard against being taken advantage of; assert your authority and protect your interests. Maintain a balanced stance, ensuring your strength is not exploited.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower reveals that by keenly observing patterns, you can evade impending problems. Don't assume situations are fixed. Seek an escape route; it exists if you remain attentive. Be vigilant and discover the hidden possibilities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress illuminates the power of kindness and a gentle heart. Your empathy and compassion foster deep connections in relationships, nurturing understanding and harmony. Embrace these qualities, for they hold immeasurable significance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician tarot card brings out a side of you that others would love to see. Don't be afraid to show your hidden traits and assets. Your talents are what make you unique. It's time for you to shine for who you are on the inside.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength tarot card encourages exploration and growth through learning. Embrace the path of creativity and self-expression. Consider enrolling in an art class, where hidden talents can bloom and new horizons await your discovery.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool tarot card advises embracing novelty and expanding your horizons. Open yourself to diverse experiences, yet exercise discernment. Don't rush to say yes; be selective and follow your intuition in choosing what resonates with your true self.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The Moon tarot card in reverse reveals the path of forgiveness for those who have disappointed you. Overcoming disappointment can be arduous, yet understanding someone's true nature is a precious gift that shields you from future unhappiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card advises cultivating a spiritual practice rooted in heartfelt listening. Detach from worldly distractions and the noise of technology. Embrace nature and reconnect with your soul's source, finding solace and guidance in its nurturing presence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

The World tarot card empowers you to shape a life that fills you with pride. Refuse to settle for less than you deserve. Embrace your worth, chase your dreams, and create a reality that resonates with your highest aspirations.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.