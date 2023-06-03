Today's Tarot Horoscope Predictions For Sunday, June 4, 2023

It's time for a tarot card reading, zodiac signs! Sunday presents us with a golden opportunity to start afresh and get a new tarot card prediction for our zodiac sign. What will your June 4, 2023 tarot reading tell you? Here's what to know based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

The World tarot card reminds you that doing the necessary work brings luck. Embrace tough days; they cultivate an appreciation for your earned achievements, unveiling the beauty of life's rewards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

In the face of betrayal, remember not to internalize the pain. Instead, release the hurt and grow stronger. Internalizing only breeds bitterness, while letting go brings healing and renewal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower card signifies trouble and hard times that shape your story. Embrace them as essential chapters, for they make life interesting. Be the resilient protagonist, facing challenges with strength, grace, and resilience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician card reveals the beauty of being a lifelong student. Embrace curiosity and eagerness to learn, for it makes you magnetic and alluring. Expand your knowledge, and watch as your attractiveness shines.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun card reminds you that goodness resides in each day. Even in challenging moments, seek the purpose behind them. With perseverance, you'll uncover hidden blessings, illuminating the path of your journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords signals a day of confusion. Avoid hasty decisions; it's wiser to wait. Even if time feels scarce, take a moment to pray and seek guidance. Patience brings clarity and saves you from regret.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool card encourages stepping into the unknown. It may feel daunting, leaving the predictable past behind. Embrace uncertainty, for it grants you the power to shape your future. Stagnation awaits those who stay, but possibilities abound for the brave.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles cautions against overwhelming multitasking. Delegate tasks to others, for it empowers both you and your team. Release the fear of being replaced, as true strength lies in building a cohesive and capable collective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups celebrates the exploration of emotions. Dive into the depths of your heart's desires, and revel in the joy of understanding the minds of actors and writers. Imagination ignites new perspectives, expanding your thinking in delightful ways.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords warns against the perils of gossip. Avoid engaging in or listening to slanderous talk, for even unintentional involvement can tarnish your reputation. Keep your conscience clear and distance yourself from harmful rumors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The tarot advises that tradition has its place. Embrace stability and the freedom to reject change when it doesn't align with your values. Find solace in the comfort of the familiar if it brings you peace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess card urges you to trust your intuition and listen to the whispers of your heart. In the depths of silence, profound wisdom emerges, guiding you towards hidden truths and empowering decisions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.