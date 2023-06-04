daily horoscope for june 5, 2023

Today's Moon is in the hard-working sign of the Seagoat, Capricorn.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 04, 2023
Photo: Mechichi And Saiyood From Getty Images Via Canva Pro/Kakurenbo From Gambar Afri A Via Canva
Happy Monday, zodiac signs! If you've got the Monday blues then you're going to enjoy having a bit of supportive energy come your way courtesy of the Moon in Capricorn. The sleepy Moon isn't comfortable in the sign of the Seagoat, which can resonate with our desire to pull up the covers and hit the snooze button a few times. But thankfully, today's Moon encourages hard work, strong ethical values, and grit.
Have a project to finish or do you need to pull in a few extra hours at the workplace? No problem, this Moon is here to help! Here's what else is in store for you while the Sun is in analytical Gemini and the Moon is in Capricorn — during your zodiac's daily horoscope for June 5.
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 05, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Today, your horoscope advises focusing on self-respect and career growth. Seek a professional field that brings you fulfillment rather than working just for a paycheck. You have to pay the bills, but you can also job hunt now to see what's out there. Work on skill-building activities to boost your competitiveness and pave the way for a successful future.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Embrace your authentic self today, as you may need to speak up about what you think and stand firm in your beliefs. In a challenging world of cancel culture, be true to your convictions, unapologetically embodying who you are.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Plan for the future, Gemini. Time passes swiftly, so start considering retirement and financial stability. Learn about retirement planning early and prepare for unexpected events. Begin by building a financial safety net.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Focus on forming enduring business partnerships. To find the right fit, trust your instincts and consider shared values, complementary skills, and reliable communication. Cultivate relationships built on trust and mutual growth.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
If you want it bad enough, you'll work hard for it. Today's horoscope urges you to establish powerful routines for success. Remember, habits shape your identity. Dive into a book on habits to gain insights and inspiration for positive change. Embrace the transformative power of consistent actions.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Don't hang out with people you consider to be flaky, Virgo. Prioritize character over fleeting qualities like charm and vanity. Seek personal development in collaboration with others to attract genuine individuals into your life, forming meaningful connections based on substance and authenticity.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Where do you really want to hang your hat? Today's energy encourages you to find a place to call home, even through renting. Explore different cities that offer favorable conditions for raising a family or nurturing your career aspirations. Seek a location that resonates with your long-term goals and aspirations.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Make an impact, Scorpio. Focus on cultivating strong communication habits. Hone your conversational skills, becoming a skilled listener and engaging in meaningful dialogue. Practice using icebreakers to effortlessly connect with new people, fostering authentic connections and expanding your social network.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
You're a money magnet this week. Today's horoscope suggests exploring diverse avenues to earn money. Consider a side gig or monetizing your hobby. Embrace your passions, channeling them into profitable ventures. Seek opportunities to turn your interests into a rewarding source of income.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
It's never too late to be who you want to be. Begin your personal development journey by defining your end goal. Seek guidance from a life coach or glean insights from accomplished podcasters in your field of interest. Embrace continuous growth and unlock your full potential.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
You don't have time to play games. Today's astrology advises confronting hidden enemies in life: laziness, jealousy, anger, and sadness. Face your inner demons, perform a self-review, and identify what hinders happiness. Embrace this process as it paves the way for personal growth and fulfillment.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
You deserve to be around the right type of people. Today prioritize selecting friends wisely. Value quality over quantity, seeking genuine connections with like-minded individuals. Be the kind of person who values meaningful relationships, fostering a circle of trusted companions that uplift and inspire you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.