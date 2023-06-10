June 11 Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest In Love' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 11, 2023, and we're looking at how the Moon just entered Gemini, which will let us feel confident about approaching and communicating with our romantic partners or interests. We have Venus square Jupiter, which makes our conversations interesting.

Today is when we see potential in our relationships. While the physical aspect is also doing very well, the mental-emotional side of us will be activated. We want more than what we have, not because we're complaining, but because we are fascinated and intrigued, and we want to know more about the people we are with.

During a transit like Venus square Jupiter, we see something in our partners that creates curiosity in ourselves. We want to know them better because we are suddenly catching on to the idea that there's more to it than just being together ... there's growing together, learning together and experiencing life together. For many of us, especially the three zodiac signs, we'll become enchanted by the idea that there's more to it than just 'what's going on today.' We can envision ourselves with the person we are with for a lifetime, and during that lifetime, we can only see ourselves growing closer and becoming stronger as a union.

Another trait that comes with Venus square Jupiter is the one where we know who we are and what we're capable of. We're not necessarily into compromising on this day, which is why we'll get to see how our partners react to that. Others may run away, but the ones who love us will support our need to keep it real. Being loved for who we are results from Venus square Jupiter, and it will not go unnoticed. Which three zodiac signs will you feel lucky today?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 11:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During Venus square Jupiter, you bring the party wherever you go, and when it comes to your love life, you are not into sparing any expenses. You feel good today, and you want to spend money. You are completely interested in fully indulging your whims, and you just happen to have a romantic partner who loves to get on board whenever you feel this good. They aren't using you; you invite them along.

You feel better when you are with them, and on June 11, you might even find yourself making special plans to do something with this person that the two of you haven't done before. Trust in this; it will be heady and indulgent during Venus square Jupiter. You aren't messing around today. You want fun, love and good times. Save the war and the arguments for another day. Today, June 11, is for over-exerting yourself, but do you care? Not a wink.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Interestingly enough, the way that today adds to your love life is in the idea that you and your partner will be engaged in some heavy social activity. During Venus square Jupiter, the idea that you're both so active and in good moods makes you look at each other as if you have a fun secret to share ... one you'll share later, in private.

The idea of being around so many other people makes you long for each other, but that's part of today's game. You intentionally put yourselves in a situation where you cannot be together, yet you get to see each other constantly, in passing by. This creates desire, and the best part is that on June 11, during the transit of Venus square Jupiter, you'll get to fulfill your desires for each other later ... in private. Something to look forward to!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now and then, you and your partner like to put on the air and play games with each other. Today, June 11, brings you the transit of Venus square Jupiter, which is pretty terrific for bringing couples together in interesting ways. If you are a couple who likes to role-play, Jupiter energy supports that idea all the way.

What's obvious about today for you, Scorpio is that you don't have to adapt to anyone's expectations. You are a free spirit, and your partner is just along for the ride ... however, it is you who creates the ride today, which works well with your dominant personality. You'll notice that it's good to trust the person you're with and, even better, know how much they trust you. Finally, a match is made in heaven, and on June 11, 2023, you'll get to play it all out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.