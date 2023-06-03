The greater the risk — the greater the reward. There will never be a guarantee for something your soul calls you to do. It's not going to be easy, and it certainly won't be without risk.

The risk you take is proportional to the reward that awaits you because to receive the luck and abundance you're seeking, you must learn the lessons along the way that will align you. In the week ahead of June 5-11, 2023, Venus shifts into Leo, giving you a positive dose of courage and focus, so suddenly, those risks are no longer daunting but compelling.

Give into your heart, and allow yourself to believe no matter how big a dream is, it can happen. But most of all, let yourself take the risk you already know will lead to the reward you dream of.

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for June 5 - 11, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

You have been after making changes in your career, but there is something you still need to address. Whether it's reevaluating if this new opportunity is really meant for you or if you need to make alternative adjustments, as Pluto returns to Capricorn during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, you will need to address things head-on. Your luck is here. You just need to ensure the space where it can truly shine.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

It's no fun having so many ideas yet feeling like something still holds you back from acting. Part of the benefit of Pluto moving back into Capricorn during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, is that you can understand how your reluctance to take risks prevents your intentions from manifesting. Use this energy to self-reflect and be prepared to act from your lessons, not your wounds.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 10

You've realized you don't just want a job; you want something connected to a deeper purpose. You will take these feelings more seriously thanks to Saturn in Pisces activating your career sector. Still, during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, as the Last Quarter Moon occurs in Pisces, you'll have an opportunity to redirect your path. Don't be afraid to say yes to something you weren't sure at one point you wanted. You've changed, so it only makes sense that your aspirations would also change.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 10

You need to really try to get some solitude during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, as the Last Quarter Moon occurs in Pisces. This will stir up feelings connected to your house of luck and abundance, but you won't be able to use logical thoughts here. Instead, you need to tune into your epic intuition and be able to tap into the deep trust you once had in yourself. Don't let anyone determine what is possible except you because you're the only one who knows the way to your dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 5

You have a unique way of looking at life and shining brighter. At times in your life, you were made to feel like this was your burden to bear, yet it's your gift. How you shine, how you radiate certainty and confidence is what allows you to overcome any obstacle and accomplish your dreams.

During the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, you will get a tremendous boost from Venus entering your zodiac sign of Leo. Don't be afraid to embrace your inner truth and fully step into your authentic self; this will attract everything you dream of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

Inevitably when one area of your life changes, it also can't help but to in multiple scenarios. It's almost like a ripple effect as a tiny choice somehow changes everything. Right now, you are poised for even more significant change and success, but you also need to make sure you're taking care of the trivial things which come your way.

As Mercury shifts into Gemini, lighting up your career sector during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, you will see a bonus of communication skills in this area of your life, allowing you to embrace your power and take the steps necessary to embrace the luck headed your way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

Don't be afraid to go after everything you've ever dreamed of. You can't shy away from taking a significant risk just because things haven't worked out in the past or because you're still holding onto fears. You are now more authentic than ever, allowing you to articulate your needs and dreams fully.

Take advantage of this as Mercury shifts into Gemini, activating your luck sector during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, so you can fully embrace the opportunities from the universe and step into the life you've always dreamed of.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 5

Sometimes you must hope it will work out one day. While this isn't a natural frame of mind for you, it will show its rewards during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, as Venus returns to Leo, lighting up your career sector. Venus rules not just love but finances and real estate, too, so now is when you must start making the big moves your future self will thank you for.

You've done the challenging work of being flexible and staying optimistic about changes you didn't understand. Now is when you finally see the benefits of leaving your comfort zone.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 5

You need to make sure you're really honoring what ignites the deepest passion within yourself. No matter how you can spin something into a version of the truth, it doesn't mean it necessarily is. Yet, truth is required to create a life of abundance and luck fully. While you've had to learn to believe in yourself, you just need to commit to taking action at some point.

In the week ahead of June 5 - 11, 2023, Venus returns to Leo, activating your luck sector and helping to send the reminder you will never have to talk yourself into what is truly meant for you – you just need to take action to step up when the universe presents an opportunity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

Not all matters of luck are made of glitter and gold. While Pluto returning to Capricorn during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, is lucky for you, it doesn't mean it will be easy. You are going through a complete transformation within yourself which has already started to radiate through various aspects of your life. But there is a caveat. There is something you still need to take care of, something to tie up.

Remember, the universe is very particular in finishing up one chapter before moving into the next, so make sure you take care of those loose ends so nothing trips you up in the beautiful future which awaits you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 11

After all the work, all the healing, and even all the mountains you've climbed, the only thing you must worry about now is embracing the happiness you've earned. There were many moments when you weren't sure you would make it here, especially as the past had a firm hold on you, but everything is on a permanent upward swing.

As Mercury shifts into Gemini during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, take time to have those conversations about what you want the future to look like, so you're building based on joy instead of the fear of what if.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 5

When you feel your best, you also know what's best for you. While you can prioritize your emotions and tend to spend days in your head, it's time to focus on generating more excellent emotional, mental and even physical health in your life. Whether this is incorporating new things into your routine or even cutting back on work, you are being called to focus on self-care in the week ahead.

As Venus shifts into Leo, activating your health sector during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, the greatest luck and abundance you'll see is how many obstacles disappear when you genuinely feel like your best self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.