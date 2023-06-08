These 3 Confident Zodiac Signs Have The Best Love Horoscopes June 9

Today, three confident zodiac signs are luckiest in love. On June 9, we have an interesting astrological transit to help us with our romantic dalliances. June 9, 2023, brings us the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter, and during an event like this, all sorts of positive results can come of it. If we are single and looking for love, we present to the world as calm, open-minded, and approachable. Pisces Moon lets us feel confident, while in sextile with Jupiter, we might even come off as attractive or inspiring. If we are already in relationships, our partners will look at us and see they are lucky. We certainly make for a good partner, don't we? There is no conceit here. There's only the truth, as Jupiter transits tend to work with the truth only.

One of the things that could be considered lucky about the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter is that today is for laughter. It's not that we're not taking things seriously, but we're just not that concerned with seeing through the glass darkly. We seek out the light and find it in laughter, merriment and companionship. For the three zodiac signs, today is when we feel free enough to show someone what we really feel for them. We do this because we feel confident and because there's no reason to hold back. That's the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter in a nutshell. We want to be nice and don't see a reason not to be.

Speaking of being friendly, we aren't holding back on our niceness towards ourselves. We see that we are a part of the picture here and that if we're to be as good as we want to be to the people in our lives that have value, then we need to consider ourselves of the highest value — easy, peasy with the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter. On June 9, 2023, these three zodiac signs will have a beautiful, loving day.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 9:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Feeling you might have maxed out on bad moods, you're ready for something different. You want to change your life and feel perfect about it. During the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter, it's easy to feel confident, and Gemini, you should run with this feeling because you know you — you may change back in a second, so grab the good times while they are here.

It's June 9, and the stars are in your favor. Use the outrageously positivity energy here to establish yourself in that confidence — don't look back. When you decide to be loving and supportive to someone else, you commit all the way, which usually brings out the best in you. Here you are again, and you have the chance to fall in love. Be in love, and show that you are a loving and genuine person. It's all OK, Gemini ... go for it. Trust yourself.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today makes you smile as it feels like you and your romantic partner can finally breathe again. You've been through a lot recently, and on June 9, 2023, it feels as though some of the pressure you've both been under has dissipated. This may be work-related and almost imply you're due for some vacation time.

What a joy that will be for you and your partner to enjoy some time off together. With the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter as your support system today, you will not only take advantage of the positive vibe of the day, but you may plan for more positive times ahead. The mood is light between you, and neither of you feels the need to upset the perfect balance of the day. Smiles all around. It's good!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you are a single Capricorn, you should be prepared to be approached by someone very invested in getting to know you. While their interest has been going on for a while now, it will be during the Pisces Moon sextile Jupiter on June 9 that they get up the nerve to approach you. One of the reasons why they are so interested in you on this particular day is because you radiate self-confidence and beauty.

Yes, beauty. This transit brings out your best features. And whether or not you've thought of yourself as attractive, today has you exuding glamor. Pisces transits do you well, Capricorn, and even if you are in a relationship, you may turn heads on the street as you walk. Your smile will definitely make someone's day, whether you know them or not. You are pure charisma and appeal today. Work it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.