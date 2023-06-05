3 Zodiac Signs Have Second Thoughts About The One They're With On June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023, presents us with two options: trust the one we're with, or question their worth in our lives. Wow, that sounds drastic, but that's what we get when presented with a transit-like Moon trine Uranus. It will be on this day that, for some sudden reason, we find fault with our partners. We're not necessarily looking for this, either.

Still, Uranus' energy tends to make us antsy, as if we need to find something 'wrong' so that we can justify the anxiety that we're experiencing. And, who better turn to our partners when it comes to releasing tension and pointing the finger? If romantic scenarios were perfect, we'd know about them, but unfortunately, many romantic couplings end up in accusation and doubt. Hello, today, June 6, 2023. Hello, Moon trine Uranus.

Three zodiac signs will stumble upon doubts about where their romantic partners are concerned today. And, as it goes with second thoughts, they usually find ground on which to stand. If we seek negativity, it's a given that we'll find it because that's how things work. It's the Law of Attraction in reverse. If we find something in our partner that causes doubt in our hearts, we will nourish that doubt until it becomes so undesirable that we'll have to do or say something about it. Our second thoughts will become confrontational today, so it is advised to think before speaking ... because one thing is known: we are not sure if we're right.

On June 6, 2023, three zodiac signs will see something in our partners that will either shock, disappoint or surprise us, and we may not want anything to do with these people once the big reveal is out of the bag. This is a heavy day for some, as we may not have wanted to feel this way. And yet, we can't help it on this day. Which zodiac signs will come to guess second their partners during the transit of Moon trine Uranus?

Three zodiac signs with second thoughts about the one they are with on June 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know yourself very well. Once you get on that track where you start to underestimate someone, especially someone you love, you don't really stop until you drag them through the mud while justifying your actions through and through. On June 6, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will judge your mate so harshly because you can't see past what you believe to be their faults. You are shockingly unforgiving and unrelenting. You end them once you decide a person isn't worth your time.

Today, you'll get to watch your second thoughts about a person in your life turn into you canceling them out of your life without hesitation. You aren't here to answer for your action.; you only know that you don't trust your romantic partner and rather not have to face the music by hearing them out. You will slam shut the gate on June 6, 2023. They will have no say in the matter.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Once you understand that the person you are with may not be totally on the line with you, you'll assume the very worst of this person, and during Moon trine Uranus, you more than likely will not give them a chance to defend themselves. June 6, 2023, presents the idea of being betrayed, although you will not necessarily experience this from your partner.

You may think they are up to something, but if you dare to ask, they may tell you the truth, and what if their truth isn't that bad? Then you will look like a high-strung fool who jumps to conclusions. So, during Moon trine Uranus, you will choose the path of doubt ... but you'll keep it to yourself. If you second guess your partner, you feel more powerful by doing this alone. If you confront them, you'll discover that everything is just fine, and there is no reason to have second thoughts about them.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Having second thoughts about the person you're with is part and parcel of your nature, as you are naturally a very skeptical person, Scorpio. Today is no different in this capacity as you are boosted by the skeptical energy of today's transit of Moon trine Uranus. June 6, 2023, will have you look at your partner with doubtful eyes; they will also feel this and possibly resent you for being this way.

Do they deserve this kind of scrutiny? Hell no, they do not, but that won't stop you because the truth is, you want a fight. During Moon trine Uranus, you'll find a roundabout way to get what you want, and it will start with you having second thoughts about your romantic partner, and it will end up with a battle royale that will more than likely end up with the two of you making up ... intimately. Attractive plan, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.