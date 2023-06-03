These 3 Specific Zodiacs Have Lucky Weekly Love Horoscopes June 5 - 11, 2023

With a week so chuck full of Venus transits, it would be fairly obvious to think that love takes precedence over so many things ... however, the placement of some of these Venus events is not as favorable as we might like. This week, June 5 - 11, 2023, we will take our love lives for a little ride to the unknown. We will have to rely on more than just love for our relationships to survive, but for three zodiac signs, that might be considered a challenge. one that we want to take part in. Love isn't easy this week, but it IS there. We must be strong enough to deal with the weirdness accompanying the Venus aspects, as some of them are pretty convoluted.

For instance, we start the week out with Venus in Leo. That's great, but if we are presently 'at odds' with our mate, the Leo influence here could blow things out of proportion. Immediately after, we're moving into Venus opposite Pluto, which will bring out the knives in the relationship, so to speak. What makes this week lucky in love is that if you and your partner can survive the relationship's 'slings and arrows, you're as good as gold. We win by default during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. Only the strongest survive in love, which will feel like a grand victory for those who get through.

So, here's to the victors of the love wars, as these three zodiac signs will rise above and live to tell. By the time the Sun trines the Moon towards the end of the week, we should know who stays and goes in this love game. Let's remember that Venus squares Jupiter on the same day the Moon trines Venus on the 11th. This means that love will prevail, no matter what. Still, getting to this point is going to take guts! Who's got what it takes?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't fond of 'not knowing,', especially regarding your love life. But right from the beginning of this week, June 5 - 11, 2023, you'll be on a mystery ride towards unknown destinations. With Venus opposite Pluto at the top of your week, don't be surprised if you engage in a little one-on-one battle with your romantic partner. While that doesn't exactly sound like 'great good luck in love,' you will find that you like to fight because it gets your blood pumping.

You like the adversity, and while you don't want it to last forever, you get a charge out of sparring with your mate. On some level, this kind of energetic exchange lets you get to know each other better. If you can survive this, you can survive anything. This kind of thinking makes you fierce and reliable.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll feel relatively strong this week, especially when Venus enters your zodiac sign, Leo and the results will be spectacular. You are not going down with any ship, and even though you've seen some rough times in your current relationship, you plan on (unconsciously) taking full advantage of the many Venus transits that loom above. You'll find that you are a lot stronger than you gave yourself credit for — and you give yourself plenty of credit, that's for sure.

When it comes to love, you're going to fight for it. You know that your partner trusts you, and even though the two of you have had 'words' together, you're feeling is, 'So what?' Words are words, and yes, while they have the power to destroy, they also have the power to create. That's where your mind is during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. Creation all the way and total positivity. Nothing's going to stop you, Leo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week brings you an unexpected change of plans and one that finally works out in your favor. You've been feeling as though the fates are playing with you. You haven't had the chance to relax in what feels like forever, and even though Venus is in Leo opposite the dark planet of Pluto, this transit ends up inspiring you, somehow.

It seems your love life needed that dark touch, and you can take a transit that works negatively for others as something that can be creative in your love life. You have always done things your way, so it works out that you'd be the one zodiac sign who can take a negative and put a very positive spin on it. During the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, you will get your love life back on track ... as long as you do it your way. Your way or the highway is the law of the land!

