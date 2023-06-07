Today's Astrology Is Most Beneficial For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 8, 2023

Today's astrology is most beneficial for the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on June 8, 2023, but first, here's the message of the day for everyone and it is still pretty good. Your intuition will be sharp today because of Venus trine Neptune. But the way you receive those intuitive hits will be a bit weird. Mars in Leo is murking up the reception, so to speak. Some of you will feel it in your body.

Others of you will feel it in your bones in what we call a “witch's intuition”. Still others of you will randomly write a bunch of lines or poetry and not realize that your intuition is trying to say something to you. Good thing you are reading this message. Now you know what to look out for.

Moon in Aquarius is pretty well-placed today. So a lot of you will feel at ease for the most part of the day. Just be careful of over-exerting yourself. Mercury square Moon will make some of you bite off more than you can chew. Especially in your love life where you may promise something in the spur of the moment, which you know deep down you won't be able to keep.

Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 8, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you will feel like fortune is blessing you one-hundred folds today. And it's all because of Moon in Aquarius trine Sun in Gemini. If you are a stage performer, speaker, influencer, or somebody with a public-facing career, the day will go extremely well for you. For others of you, you are moving in the right direction that will enhance your wealth even more. Some of you may literally be moving today, or have to board multiple flights or trains. But despite the tiring circumstances, things will go well for you.

If you are a singer, today's a great day to let your inner creative come to the fore. You may sing others' songs or work with a vocal coach. But today, try to make one of your own. Don't hold back.

Interestingly, if you had a fight with your significant other recently (or today), you can ease the furrowed brows and dissolve the conflict by being a bit frisky. Mars and Venus in Leo may be opposing the Moon, but this energy is precisely what you need at this time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here's the thing, Leo. Either the day will go extraordinarily well for you or it won't. It all depends on a crucial decision you will make later today. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list. Reading this will literally change your fate in a good way for some of you. It's because some of you are trying to expand your horizons at the wrong time. You may feel extra energetic at this time because of Mars in Leo, or ready to settle down with the love of your life (because of Venus in Leo trine Neptune in Pisces), but the timing is not right. Pluto will undermine your efforts, whether you like it or not.

What to do then? Take in a deep breath and let it out first. Then focus on what you want to accomplish next and what's standing in your way. Once you know the lay of the land, it will be easy to strategize a path forward. But if you just jump into action because you are full of energy, you will fizzle out after a while.

Some of you will benefit from having spiritual tonic water today. It's just a fancy name for a crystal-charged drink that imbibes the blessings of the crystal into you. It's the crystal that's the important thing here. All you have to do is prepare your favorite drink (non-alcoholic or water-based is preferable) and then place it on a crystal coaster or next to a charged crystal on your altar. Make sure to keep the drink lidded so nothing weird gets into it. And don't drop the crystal directly into the drink. That would be harmful.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are primed and ready to make a move in your life. This can be literal for some of you. But for most, this is referring to a creative project you want to tackle a new or an opportunity you want to go after even though you are a little scared of the magnitude of things. For some, this is the chance of a lifetime and an audition for a TV show.

Don't postpone anything if you can help it. Chiron is in an excellent position today with respect to the Moon, Sun, and Mars. So you will succeed no matter what. But if you delay and miss this window, the wounded energy of Chiron will rear its head once again and create potential problems.

Just remember not to get too excited. You sometimes forget to look at the details or read the fine print in your quest to satisfy your enthusiasm. And that will definitely get you into big trouble later.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.