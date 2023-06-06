June 7, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Quite Fortunate' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 7, 2023. But before we get to those, here's the message of the day for everyone.

Take in a deep breath. Relax your muscles and shoulders. Then breathe out fully. There is no need to hurry. Despite the peer pressure and rat race mania going around, if you take one step at a time or just wait and contemplate if that feels right, you will figure it all out in the end. Just breathe and let the anxiety drain out of you.

Moon conjunct Pluto is the main energy today. So you may feel unsettled on the inside or itching to do something substantial. But with Venus in Leo opposing this energy, now's not the right time. Focus on what's important to you and let go of the rest. And if this is related to a relationship, ask yourself if this is what you were looking for or if things need to change.

Some of you are on the verge of a breakthrough in your personal life. Maybe you have a yoga routine and are getting close to mastery. Maybe you are thinking of starting a business. Whatever this is, take it slow. There's no hurry. Rushing will ruin things at this time. Now, let's delve into the three zodiac signs poised to have the most favorable horoscopes on June 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today will be an excellent day for your money and finances, Taurus. Some of you may literally strike a pot of gold, so to speak. Others of you will feel like life is going exactly where you want it to go. You may even have an opportunity lined up soon to take your career to the next level.

All this awesome energy is because of Jupiter's conjunct North Node. Good fortune is literally sitting in your natal chart right now. And with Mercury conjunct Vesta, your mind is devoted to making you the best. This can be in your career or your love life. You are in your convincing era right now. As in, you have the capacity to turn even enemies into allies.

Just be careful of Uranus sextile Lilith. Rebelling or doing something outlandish is not your modus operandi. But Lilith and Uranus both have maverick energy. Your swiftness and out-of-the-box approach may be too much for some people now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will feel in your element today, Virgo. And it's all because of Ceres in Virgo forming some wonderful connections with multiple planets all over the zodiac wheel. What this means is you will be clear-headed and sharp today. No one can BS you right now. You will see right through them. In fact, if an ex messed with you recently (or in the past), you may have just the answer to show them who's the boss.

If you are in a relationship, the day will go extra well for you with Moon in Aquarius and Mercury in Taurus. So plan a date night with your boo, and make sure the place is ultra-romantic. The energy is chilled and laid back. But it's not boring. Your minds will be in sync today. And that will feel like ecstasy just by itself.

Those of you who have been facing challenges in your workplace will also find a solution today. It looks like Neptune is distracting the peeps everywhere.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today will be an incredibly good day for you. But don't confuse this with a lazy day with nothing to stress about. That won't be the case for most of you (if not all). You will still have the burdens of your life, career, and kids (for those with kids). Everything you are doing right now puts you on the path to greatness.

For some of you, this is literally referring to fame and career success. But for others of you, this refers to community leadership or goodwill. Just be aware that some people don't like how things turn out for you. With Lilith in Cancer, this can literally be referring to a cousin or family member who is secretly jealous. But it can also refer to a “conservative” community member or neighbor who is actually not conservative but selfish and wants all the attention to be on them rather than you.

Moon conjunct Pluto can make it difficult to avoid these issues. But you have the capacity to overcome this challenge. The rest is pretty good.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.