June 3, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

What helps us feel so good about today is that we have a Full Moon ahead of us, and this Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius. How that spells good news is in so much as the Full Moon represents the culmination of our thoughts and dreams. Because it's a Sagittarius Full Moon, we think positively and put ourselves in a much better head-space for manifesting those dreams.

Full Moon energy isn't always 'the greatest thing' because it is just that: powerful and ready to manifest whatever we're dwelling on, and during the Full Moon in Sagittarius, we are hopeful, realistic, a little optimistic while we're here — and healthy. We err to the side of the positive, the good, and in love and romance, this adds a touch of 'fearlessness' to our day. Not too shabby!

While the Full Moon in Sagittarius is in our sky, we will feel confident and ready; if there's someone we need to connect with, there's no problem. We have the courage to walk right up to them and charm them to pieces. Of course, the charmer signs will rise above on a day like today because half the fun of today is in showing off one's charms. If you have the slightest amount of sway and charisma, then you'll probably end up getting anything you want today...or anybody you want, for that matter.

June 3 seems to be a very promising day for 'getting things done' when it comes to one's own romance. This is a good day for the three zodiac signs to ask specific questions of their mates, to bring gifts, or arrange plans for future engagements. During the Full Moon in Sagittarius, we are not put off or set back by anything; it all feels safe and inviting, and for couples, this is a beautiful day to dream together. Which signs will enjoy the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 3, 2023?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Nothing like the Full Moon in Sagittarius to spruce up your mood, and when you get into a good mindset, you feel like you are capable of anything. This Full Moon hits you in all the right ways; you feel generous and hopeful, and your mood is infectious. You always prefer the 'main mood' to be upbeat, and you try to avoid anything that would depress you.

During the Full Moon in Sagittarius, you'll feel optimistic and ready to tackle something major in the relationship. If a conversation needs to take place today, it will not only be taken care of, but you'll feel positive and hopeful about the results. You and your partner are on solid ground during this time, and on June 3, you'll be able to kick back, worry less and feel very secure about the relationship you are presently in. It's all good.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You tend to become highly energized during almost any Full Moon, but during the Full Moon in Sagittarius, you take on those warrior postures, which makes you come off as a hero to the person you are trying to impress. What's meant by this is that, during this transit, you may end up saying a lot of things that are a bit 'grander' than usual; you will be using all of your theatrical skills on this day, June 3, 2023, because the Full Moon brings it out in you.

You are like a magician today, and you can please your partner's sensibilities by bringing in all the right stuff. You can't help but get a laugh over your own nerviness, but today is really about laughter and love. While you might present as someone very high and mighty, you know it's all a joke; you are acting this way to make your partner giggle...and they will!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a good day in love for you because, during the Full Moon in Sagittarius, you'll feel very powerful about where your love life is heading. You can see it very clearly, as this is a transit that brings forth that kind of one-pointed vision, and you, as a Sagittarius, will easily move with today's transit as it is almost tailor-made for someone like you. You will be the one who leads today.

You know where you want to go and want your romantic partner to see what's in store for them. You are also quite good with the preparations, and if you intend to surprise the person you love with something special, the big reveal will be all the more extraordinary on this day, June 3, 2023. Rather than fear the Full Moon, you will rejoice in it, as the power will be all yours today, Archer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.