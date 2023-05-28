The Love Horoscope For Monday, May 29, 2023

Today thanks to Mercury conjunct Uranus in Taurus we experience a little bit of miscommunication beyond what we may expect. When these two planets collide on Monday, it can affect our love horoscope on May 29, 2023, in all sorts of unexpected ways. Here's what's happening, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 29, 2023:

Aries

Today support comes to you from heaven above to help instill a sense of peace in the midst of chaos.

Mercury collides with Uranus in your personal property sector, but lucky you, Aries. You receive support from Saturn, which could represent a loving, and helpful friend to help you smooth things out.

Taurus

Don't allow yourself to become pulled into the chaos. Today your battle starts from within.

You may experience a few bouts of fear and doubt that threaten your happiness in love and within yourself. Choose to rise above it. You may feel a certain way, Taurus, but remember it's also you who chooses how to respond.

Gemini

You're overthinking things, Gemini, and this can present a problem in your love life.

When you think too long about a problem it can become greater than it truly is. You can be unknowingly limited and perhaps project the past into your present and future. Today, try not to allow yourself to go there.

Cancer

Today it won't be easy to get the attention you crave from a person you love. With today's Sun square Venus, you may get the impression that things in life are more important to your partner than your love.

Today's Mercury conjunct Uranus can have you speaking about it more openly with a friend, to clear your mind. Caveat: be sure it's someone you truly trust.

Leo

Love demands responsibility. There's more to romance than having fun, enjoying the good times, and being problem-free.

Today, your ruling planet, the Sun speaks in a negative way to Saturn who reminds you to also take the lead in your love life in a way that you may not feel comfortable with doing. Instead of pushing back to avoid what you believe isn't yours to manage, lean in. Go above and beyond.

Virgo

Today, falsehoods won't go unnoticed, Libra. In fact, anyone attempting to deceive or challenge your sense of honesty may be taken aback by your uncompromising stance when their lies are exposed.

Rebuilding trust after it's been shattered is no easy task, as forgiveness may come more readily than forgetting the transgressions that occurred.

Libra

Love beckons, Libra, but it demands your dedication. As you journey through the day, a deep yearning may stir within you, compelling you to commit wholeheartedly to a cause that ignites your passion.

Let this energy guide you toward meaningful endeavors that align with your innermost desires. Remember, true love often requires effort and devotion to flourish.

Scorpio

It took you a minute to realize how you truly feel about a special someone. You might not have noticed. that there was even a connection due to being so busy with your life.

But as the dust settles in your world, your mind begins to register that there's something here between you and a friend — could it be love?

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you truly value your "me time," relishing in moments of solitude and self-reflection.

Today, you might feel a strong inclination to prioritize your personal pursuits by creating some distance from others. It's a time for you to prioritize yourself and your needs, allowing you to focus on your own growth and well-being.

Capricorn

Seeking stability in love, you may encounter a contrasting experience today, Libra. Despite facing a few unfavorable moments, do not allow them to hinder your enjoyment of being close to someone special.

Take this chance to demonstrate your unwavering dedication and commitment to your partner. In the face of challenges, your willingness to stay connected and work through difficulties can deepen your appreciation for the bond you share.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love takes an electrifying turn as Mercury aligns with Uranus in your fourth house.

Be open to unexpected surprises in matters of the heart, which bring stimulating conversations and innovative ideas to your relationships. Enjoy the unconventional, and let the sparks of intellectual connection ignite a passionate journey ahead.

Pisces

Pisces, love takes a thrilling turn as Mercury aligns with Uranus in your third house. Prepare for exciting surprises in communication and mental connections, igniting sparks of intellectual chemistry.

Expect stimulating conversations and unexpected encounters that foster a deeper understanding and emotional bond. You'll experience the magic of unexpected connections in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.